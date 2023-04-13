The Boys Season 4: Jack Quaid Shares Bloody Set Photo

Yesterday came confirmation that season four of The Boys has officially wrapped production. The news was confirmed by series creator Eric Kripke, revealing a photo from the set of the finale of the new season. After The Boys season 4 wrap was revealed, stars Karl Urban and Jeffrey Dean Morgan revealed their own photo from set, teasing The Walking Dead star's new character in the series. Not to be outdone, their fellow castmate Jack Quaid took to social media to reveal his own photo on the occasion of the season wrapping production. As one might expect for Hughie, he's got some gore all over him. Check it out below.

"That's a picture wrap on Season 4 y'all!" Quaid wrote in his post. "WE F--KIN DID IT! Thank you to our incredible cast & dedicated, hardworking crew who make every season so special. This one is no exception. In fact I think it's our best one yet, but I'm the MOST biased person on the planet. Can't wait for you guys to see what we got cooking! #Season4 #TheBoys"

Quaid's character has always been a big part of the show since the beginning but The Boys season 4 will dive into a major storyline for him that's been teased since its first episodes. Ahead of season 4's production start last year it was confirmed that actress Rosemarie Dewitt had joined the cast and would be playing Hughie Campbell's mom. In previous scenes with Quaid's Hughie and Simon Pegg, who plays his father, there's been allusions to her walking out on them early in Hughie's life. This storyline isn't found in the original comics and is something totally new for the show.

The cast for season four of The Boys will also include Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Laz Alonso as Marvin T. "Mother's" Milk, Tomer Capone as Frenchie, Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko, Antony Starr as Homelander, Erin Moriarty as Annie January / Starlight, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett, and Claudia Doumit as Victoria "Vic" Neuman.

Other new cast members that have been confirmed include Susan Heyward (Orange is the New Black) and Valorie Curry (The Following) as new supes Sister Sage and Firecracker. Actor Nathan Mitchell, who previously played Black Noir in the show's first three seasons, will return to the cast playing a brand new character as well.

The Boys season four is expected to arrive in 2023. A spinoff series titled Gen V is scheduled to arrive first, with the first three seasons of the series already streaming.