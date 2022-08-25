Jack Quaid Hopes to be Rare Star Trek Actor That Also Appears in Star Wars

Though the rivalry between Star Trek and Star Wars isn't quite what it once was decades ago, the fact that both franchises are probably at their biggest points in terms of overall output is good for everyone, especially actors. Though The Boys star Jack Quaid mostly just lends his voice to Trek, playing the part of Brad Boimler in the animated Star Trek: Lower Decks, he'll make his live-action debut on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, taking part in a crossover between the two shows. Speaking in a new interview Quaid has ambitions for making the live-action leap to another galaxy far, far away too.

"I don't know if anyone's ever been in both – and I'll probably be very much corrected by nerds – in both a Star Trek live-action project and a Star Wars live-action project, but I would like to be one of the first," Quaid told The Hollywood Reporter. "The reason why I'm into sci fi and fantasy comes from Star Wars. I would kill to be a droid or a Jedi or a Han Solo type, whatever. I could be a blade of grass in a field, I don't care. I'd love to be in a Star Wars project, for sure. I never thought I'd be on Star Trek show – period. That was a dream come true. So I don't know. Maybe that could happen."

Don't worry Jack, the nerds are here. Though there are quite a few people that have lent their voice to either Star Trek or Star Wars and then appeared in live-action in the other property, there are very few that have appeared in front of camera for both. Among them is J.J. Abrams' lucky charm Greg Grunberg, who played two different roles in Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Beyond, and would go on to play Snap Wexley in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Another is Quaid's on-screen father in The Boys, Simon Pegg, who also appeared in both Trek and Wars thanks to J. J. Abrams. Deep Roy also appeared in both franchises, though behind considerable make-up prosthetics,

So yes, there have been a few folks to appear in both franchises on the live-action side (and a lot more when you consider video games and animation), but should Jack get his wish he would be in rare company, dignified even.

(Cover Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)