The Boys Star Jack Quaid Can’t Stop F-ing Up in New Blooper Reel

Over two seasons, The Boys has gone from a beloved indie comic to a bonafide, Emmy-nominated phenomenon, with legions of fans excited to see where its story goes next. Part of the series’ success might be its ensemble cast, who have made the show’s eclectic group of characters their own — and a new behind-the-scenes video showcases that in an amusing way. Earlier this month, The Boys‘ official social media account shared a new blooper reel, which focuses on the blunders that Hughie actor Jack Quaid made behind-the-scenes.

The blooper reel comes as fans are eagerly awaiting the debut of the show’s third season, as well as the spinoff series that was recently given a series order. It’s been reported that Season 3 will include a number of intriguing elements, from new cast members to the infamous “Herogasm” storyline.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Without giving away any spoilers, I was just in editing yesterday, and we’re doing something here in the season 3 premiere that is not only I think the craziest thing we’ve ever done, it’s got to be up there with the craziest thing anyone’s ever done,” showrunner Eric Kripke said in an interview earlier this year. “Maybe it won’t work. Who knows? But I’m just so high on this gag that we’re pulling off. And it’s certainly something nobody has ever seen before, probably for good reason. So all that’s really exciting.”

“Oh, my God, [Season 3] is hands down one of the most enjoyable seasons of TV I’ve had the good fortune of being involved with!” Homelander actor Antony Starr recently shared with TVLine. “I had a great time on Season 2, and I thought we did something really cool there where we took it next-level in many ways from Season 1, and really, it’s just the extension of that.”

