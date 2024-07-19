The Boys Star Jack Quaid Reveals He Auditioned for James Gunn’s Superman

Jack Quaid, the actor best known for his role as Hughie Campbell on The Boys, revealed in a recent interview that he had auditioned for James Gunn’s Superman. The star didn’t get too far into the process, admitting that he submitted a self-tape and then never heard back from the filmmakers — but it’s funny to note that if he had gotten the job, we could have had the same Superman in Superman and the animated My Adventures With Superman, in spite of them being produced by different people and developed under different management regimes at Warner Bros.

“I didn’t get very far,” Quaid admitted on the Happy Sad Confused Podcast (seen below). “I put myself on tape and it went nowhere, and that’s fine. I’m totally cool with it.”

Quaid also says he knows David Corenswet, suggesting he wasn’t exactly surprised to find out that it was he who eventually won the role as the Man of Steel.

“I know David Corenswet,” Quaid added. “He’s one of those people you meet, and you go ‘Oh yeah…whenever they need another [Superman], it’s probably going to be you.’”

Superman stars David Corenswet as the title character, with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. Little is known about the story, other than that it will involve a version of Superman who is settled into his role as the world’s protector, but who also has a network of allies to fall back on. Superman will also star Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Terence Rosemore as Otis, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica / The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, and Christopher McDonald as Ron Troupe.

Gunn is lining up some familiar talent on the project, with cinematographer Henry Braham (The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3); production designer Beth Mickle (The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3); costume designer Judianna Makovsky (Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Avengers: Endgame); and art director David Scott (Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Spider-Man: No Way Home). Casting is by Yellowstone and Oppenheimer‘s John Papsidera.

DC Studios’s Superman is flying into theaters on July 11, 2025.