James Gunn's Superman Casts Cat Grant and Ron Troupe

Superman's Daily Planet is continuing to grow. On Friday, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Mikaela Hoover and Christopher McDonald are officially part of the cast of James Gunn's Superman movie, which is currently filming for a 2025 release date. Hoover, who has collaborated with Gunn on projects like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Suicide Squad, has been cast as Daily Planet gossip columnist Cat Grant. McDonald (not to be confused with the Happy Gilmore and Hacks star of the same name), who is a newcomer to the screen, will portray Daily Planet reporter Ron Troupe.

These castings arrive after Saturday Night Live alum Beck Bennett was confirmed earlier this week to be playing Steve Lombard, another reporter at the film's in-universe newspaper. Gunn subsequently took to Instagram to confirm Hoover and McDonald's castings, as well as welcome them to the film.

Who Is DC's Cat Grant?

Created by Marv Wolfman and Jerry Ordway in 1987's The Adventures of Superman #424, Cat Grant is introduced as a divorced single mother, who gets a job writing a syndicated gossip column for the Daily Planet. She briefly sparks a romance with Clark Kent, which creates drama between her and Lois Lane. In the years since, she has had an array of notable jobs both at the Daily Planet and at Metropois' WGBS news station, and eventually becomes the White House Press Secretary to President Lex Luthor.

This will mark the latest time that Cat Grant is portrayed in live-action, after Tracy Scoggins in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Keri Lynn Pratt in Smallville, and Calista Flockhart on Supergirl.

(Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images, DC)

Who Is DC's Ron Troupe?

Created by Ordway and Tom Grummett in 1991's The Adventures of Superman #480, Ron Troupe is a seasoned, level-headed journalist who ultimately lands a job at the Daily Planet. He later strikes up a relationship with Lois' sister, Lucy Lane, and the pair have a son together named Samuel.

Troupe has appeared throughout animation and television, with P.J. Prinssloo playing the character on Smallville, and Charles Jarman playing him on Superman & Lois. A genderbent version of the character, named Ronnie Troupe, is currently voiced by Kenna Ramsey on Adult Swim's My Adventures with Superman series.

Superman's Cast and Crew

Per DC Studios, Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and a better tomorrow, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

Superman will also star David Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Terence Rosemore as Otis, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica / The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho.

Superman is currently scheduled to be released exclusively in theaters on July 11, 2025.