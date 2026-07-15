The Chipmunks Reboot Just Unveiled Alvin’s New Design, & Fans Are All Worried About The Same Thing

A classic franchise is making a comeback, as it was recently revealed that Alvin, Simon, and Theodore are all returning to the big screen. That’s right, there’s a new Alvin and the Chipmunks film in development from Big Shots Pictures, and now the studio has revealed the first look at Alvin’s new design. As you can see in the image below, Alvin looks fantastic, but fans seem to be worried, and they are all worried about the exact same thing.

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Big Shot Pictures revealed the first up-close look at Alvin’s design, and the group’s lead singer looks as adorable as ever. He’s clad in his A-emblazoned hoodie, which is, of course, in his signature color of red. That said, fans are less concerned with Alvin’s design and more concerned with the project using AI. Big Shot hasn’t stated they are using AI or plan on using it, but that worry has already started to dominate the conversation, and it’s likely not going away.

Alvin and the Chipmunks Fans Have Made Their Stance on AI Very Clear

It didn’t take long for reactions revolving around AI to start coming in, including from bycjellison, who wrote, “If you’re going to make AI and the Chipmunks, no one is going to watch it”. Hobigyuuu felt the same way, writing, “yeah so no one is watching this if you’re going to use AI btw”.

Multiple people asked if this was AI, and then biancazattilc stated, “Can we stop using aí?” Christopherarcher36 already believes it’s AI, and baby_bear179 feels the same way, writing, “WE WILL NOT BE WATCHING THE AI SLOP‼️‼️‼️” Tabifiedler agrees, writing, “There are tons of talented and passionate fans of this franchise who would be willing and capable of providing art. Stop with the AI.” Jadewarner was right in step, writing, “If this is using any AI, yeah, you can just scrap it already. Genuinely, no one asked for this. Don’t taint a 68 year old franchise with your tasteless slop.”

It remains to be seen whether Big Shot Pictures will address the AI concerns, but fans should get a look at the rest of the cast sooner rather than later. Part of Big Shot’s plan is to roll out digital-first short-form content for the franchise later this year, so if there are any visible indicators of AI in that content, you can be sure this is going to come up again.

The previous relaunch of Alvin and the Chipmunks happened in 2007, and it did quite well, bringing in over $217 million at the box office. The sequel, fittingly titled Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel, brought in over $219 million in 2009. In 2011, the third movie, Alvin and the Chipmunks: Shipwrecked, brought in less with over $133 million, and the final film in the series, which was 2015’s Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip, brought in over $85 million.

As for the new film, it is planned for a late 2028 release, but no specific release date for the new Alvin and the Chipmunks movie has been revealed yet.

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