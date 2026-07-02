4 Animated Shoes From 1983 That Every ‘80s Kid Still Remembers From Saturday Mornings

The 1980s were a decade full of amazing Television, and that was especially true of animation. A host of beloved animated shows called the ’80s home, and the lineup is quite extensive if we are talking bout the entire decade. That’s why we are narrowing the focus and locking in on the year 1983, and these are the 4 animated shows that every ’80s kid still remembers from their Saturday Morning lineup.

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4. Dungeons & Dragons

Dungeons & Dragons was already a powerhouse in the 1980s when it came to roleplaying games, but it also used to be a part of the Saturday morning cartoon lineup with the Dungeons & Dragons animated series, making its CBS debut in 1983. Dungeons & Dragons followed the adventures of six kids who ended up being transported to the realm of Dungeons & Dragons, and upon arriving, they would meet the Dungeon Master, who would be their guide along the adventure. They would also receive six special items that were sought after by the show’s main villain, who was known as Venger.

The show would run for three seasons, but there was actually a season finale episode that would have also served as the series conclusion. That episode featured some big payoffs and left the door open for another season, but the show was cancelled before it could be produced. The show has grown a bigger following in the years since it went off the air though, as both Hasbro and Super7 have even released lines of Dungeons & Dragons action figures based on the cartoon, and many fans remember the show fondly from their Saturday morning routines.

3. Inspector Gadget

A beloved detective also made his series debut in 1983, though perhaps Inspector is a more accurate title. Though the pilot was actually aired in 1982, the full series began in 1983, and the show introduced the world to a lovable goofball named Inspector Gadget. Inspector Gadget was a renowned detective on the trail of the villainous Dr. Claw and his criminal organization M.A.D., and he would utilize his many gadgets and mechanical upgrades to complete the mission and solve the case.

That was only part of the show’s appeal though, as while Inspector Gadget was the show’s title star, the person leading the charge against Dr. Claw was actually the Inspector’s niece, Penny. Penny was constantly getting the Inspector the details he needed before he fumbled into the mission’s solution, and she got some key help from their lovable dog Brain as well. It’s actually surprising that the original series only lasted two seasons, but those two seasons made quite an impression and launched a multimedia franchise that remains beloved to this day.

2. Alvin and the Chipmunks

Another series that made its debut in 1983 was the classic Alvin and the Chipmunks, which followed the adventures of three singing Chipmunks and their adoptive father Dave. While the characters debuted long before that in The Alvin Show, that show was cancelled after just one season and never broke out. That all changed with Alvin and the Chipmunks, however, as the new series became a major hit and ran for five seasons.

Alvin and the Chipmunks was a mix of catchy tunes and mischievous chaos thanks to the adorable trio of Alvin, Simon, and Theodore, who were also featured as a popular music group within the series. Each Chipmunk has his own fandom, and the same was true when the show introduced the Chipettes. The show would run for five seasons under its first name and then would get two more name changes over the course of its run, including The Chipmunks and The Chipmunks Go to the Movies, resulting in eight total seasons. Regardless of which name had the headline, Alvin and the Chipmunks was a mainstay of the era and deserves some recognition.

1. He-Man and the Masters of the Universe

Image Courtesy of Filmation

While the three previous shows on this list are gems and beloved in their own right, there is one that stands out above the rest, and that is He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. Mattel had already launched a successful Masters of the Universe toyline before the animated series was put into production, and it would be Filmation bringing that series to life. Once it hit TV screens, the show became a monster hit, and it boosted the already hit toyline to new heights as well.

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe followed the adventures of Prince Adam, who was also secretly the defender of Eternia known as He-Man. As He-Man, he would lead a force of heroic warriors against the villainous Skeletor and his evil armies, who often attempted to invade and take the power of Castle Grayskull for themselves.

It was classic fantasy action adventure at its finest, and while there have been a bevy of interpretations over the years, many look to the Filmation series as the standard to which all other interpretations are held. The latest franchise entry hit the big screen earlier this year, and you can absolutely see how the cartoon inspired it. Regardless of what happens next with the franchise, there will always be a love for the cartoon, and that isn’t changing anytime soon.

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