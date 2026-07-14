Alvin & the Chipmunks Are Getting Another Reboot & Viewers Are Not Optimistic: “Just Stop”

In the mid-2000s to early 2010s, Alvin, Simon, and Theodore—the (at the time) beloved, adorable chipmunk brothers with melodious voices—were back on top. Decades after Alvin and the Chipmunks were first introduced, and a few years after some more obscure entries into the larger franchise, such as Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein and Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet the Wolfman, these anthropomorphic music icons hit the big screen in 2007 with Alvin and the Chipmunks, quickly followed by Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakuel in 2009.

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By 2015, two additional sequels (Chipwrecked and The Road Chip) had also been released, but they then dropped off entirely. Now, more than a decade later, a brand-new Alvin and the Chipmunks reboot has been announced, but based on responses to this news from some viewers, that hiatus wasn’t quite long enough for the furry little creatures to be met with a warm welcome. Instead, pleas for the franchise to give it up, along with incredulity that Alvin and his brothers are back again, are the overwhelming reactions.

Viewers Are Literally Begging for This Reboot To Be Shut Down

While surely some are excited by the news that Former Paramount Co-Chief Executive Brian Robbins’ Big Shot Pictures will be reviving Alvin and his brothers, one on the topic makes it clear that many disagree. One commenter sarcastically stated, “Really glad they’re reviving this long-dormant franchise,” and another said, “Is there anything on earth humans have demanded less?” A more matter-of-fact comment simply reads, “No one cares about Alvin and the Chipmunks.”

In fairness, not every single comment is a negative one. Some commenters indicated that they would be interested in a new take on the franchise if it didn’t employ a mix of live-action with CGI and/or 3D elements—presumably a direct reference to the movies that kicked off in 2007—and instead was a quality 2D cartoon. Several others left (seemingly sincere) comments giving Ian Hawke actor David Cross his flowers, with one person writing, “Nobody will ever play a better villain in a movie franchise than David Cross as Ian Hawk and that’s the hill I’ll die on.”

This reboot will reportedly comprise some form of short-form content later this year and a full-fledged theatrical release in 2028. It also seems safe to assume that the new content will follow similar beats compared to what’s been done in the franchise and with these characters before, including that they are fully anthropomorphized chipmunks who form a boy band and try to make it in the human world. It also seems clear, just based on the limited information that’s been released so far, that this reboot is geared towards a new generation of potential Alvin and the Chipmunks fans.

As aggrieved as some viewers might be by this news, it shouldn’t come as a massive surprise. The 2020s have already been dominated by reboots, remakes, and revivals, especially when it comes to kids movies/franchises, and as Moana (2026) just proved, they need not even really offer something new in order to be greenlit. Of course, there’s a chance that this brand-new Alvin and the Chipmunks installment will take audiences by surprise, but Reddit certainly isn’t convinced of that right now.

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