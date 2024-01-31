Amazing Clerks Blu-ray Box Set Is On Sale For The First Time

In an interview, director Kevin Smith confirmed that home media sales on Jay and Silent Bob Reboot was the main reason that Clerks III got the greenlight, so here's your chance to make Clerks 4 happen! The limited edition Clerks I-III Premium Box Set is available now, and we can say that they went all out with the packaging. What's more, you can find it in-stock here on Amazon now on sale for the first time at $116.99, which is 10% off the list price.

In addition to the three Clerks ﬁlms on Blu-ray and Digital, the set includes a 3D miniature of the iconic Quick Stop and RST Video storefronts, a working VHS return slot, and a rental-return "wall" that can be "vandalized" using the included set of cling stickers, which include "in-world business logos and IYKYK jokes from the franchise".

"Lionsgate still makes DVDs and Blu-rays and s--t," Smith told the audience at his SDCC panel last year. "They sold DVDs and Blu-rays of 'Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.' And, apparently, sold enough to reach out to us and say, 'We sold so many f--ing DVDs and Blu-rays that if you ever want to make more of this Jay and Silent Bob bulls--t, as long as it's under this price point, f--k it, have a go at it and s--t. The only reason we got to do that is because bought hardware, kids. Thank you for that."

If you want to do your bit for the View Askewniverse but the Clerks Blu-ray box set is a bit too rich for your blood, you can get the standard Blu-ray versions of previous Clerks films here on Amazon for cheap.

The first Clerks centered on one very bad day in the life of Dante Hicks, a convenience store worker who got called into work on his day off and spent the whole shift dealing with belligerent customers, freak occurrences, a sex-obsessed ex-girlfriend, and his obnoxious best friend, Randal. Clerks II saw Dante ready to settle down and get married -- but secretly in love with someone else, and dealing with the reality that he has one day to decide where his heart lies.

In Clerks III Randal suffers a life-threatening heart attack in the movie, as Smith did in real life. It will spur the lifelong slacker to find the one thing he likes better than working retail and making fun of his customers: he's going to make a movie.