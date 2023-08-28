Kevin Smith Auctioning Off His Entire Comic Book Art Collection, Including Frank Miller & Matt Wagner

In just under a month, filmmaker Kevin Smith will sell his collection of original comic book art, including covers and interior art from projects he has worked on, as well as other work that he picked up on the collector's market. The sale will be handled by auction house Bodnar's, with a live auction during which Smith will participate. While the auction will take place online on Wednesday, September 27th, fans who want to preview the contents can do so at Bodnar's New Jersey location, by appointment, on the previous day.

Smith, who has lived in Los Angeles for much of the last 20 years, recently started spending more time at a smaller home in New Jersey, where he lives close to the movie theater where he plans to film The 4:30 Movie, a comedy set in the '80s about kids who hop movie theaters. Smith says it's that move that served as the impetus for the sale.

"My current reduction in home wall space is going to make some ardent comic collectors' dreams come true!" Smith said in a statement. "Own original interior art or killer covers from my Daredevil and Green Arrow runs! Pick through classic comic book graphics I've collected over the years! This will be the sale of the century, and a percentage of our proceeds will go to a scholarship fund at the Joe Kubert School!"

According to the announcement at Bodnar's, Smith's collection includes pages from Preacher, Hitman, The Demon, Batman, Green Arrow, Daredevil, Sandman, and more. All of Matt Wagner's covers from Green Arrow will be up for sale, expected to fetch between $1,500 and $3,000 each, and the auction will also feature the interior pages for Quick Stops, Smith's recent Dark Horse Comics series set in the View Askewniverse -- the shared universe in which most of his films take place.

Bodnar's is compiling a comprehensive online catalog on www.bodnarsauction.com, giving potential bidders a chance to see the collection and plan their auction strategy. Pre-Bidding has already begun, and all lots will start at $10.00 and will be offered with no reserve.