The Creator Gets Final Trailer

With only weeks to go until Gareth Edwards' The Creator lands in theaters, fans still have plenty of questions about what we can expect from the thrilling sci-fi adventure, with a final trailer offering just as many answers as it offers cryptic clues about what's in store for audiences. Of course, even while we're given new insight into the experience, there are sure to be plenty of surprises for viewers when the film finally lands in theaters, especially since this is Edwards' first feature film since 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Check out the final trailer for The Creator below before it hits theaters on September 29th.

Directed by Gareth Edwards (Rogue One, Godzilla), the film stars John David Washington (Tenet), Gemma Chan (Eternals), Ken Watanabe (Inception), Sturgill Simpson (Dog), newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles, and Academy Award winner Allison Janney (I, Tonya). The film's screenplay is by Gareth Edwards and Chris Weitz, from a story by Edwards. The producers are Gareth Edwards, p.g.a., Kiri Hart, Jim Spencer, p.g.a., and Arnon Milchan. The executive producers are Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Nick Meyer, and Zev Foreman.

Joshua (Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war…and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory, only to discover the world-ending weapon he's been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child (Voyles).

While the film has been years in the making, fans have noted that the adventure leans heavily into the world of A.I., which is one of the most talked-about topics in the creative industry currently. Edwards previously addressed the ways in which his films tackles these ideas.

"The Creator has a double meaning because on one side it means the person who is building A.I.," Edwards shared with ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con. "In the eyes of the West in our movie, [A.I.] is public enemy number one ... It's like Osama bin Laden, 'We want them dead. They're doing this terrible thing.' On the other side of the fence, from the A.I.'s point of view and the people who live in Asia, the Creator is like God, is creating all these beautiful people. And so, it has this double meaning."

The Creator lands in theaters on September 29th.

