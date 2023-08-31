The Creator: Gareth Edwards Makes Surprising Comparison for Film's Use of Tech

20th Century Studios is gearing up to release its next big sci-fi movie with the upcoming Gareth Edwards-helmed The Creator, and fans are super excited to see what happens in the film. From everything we've seen in the trailers, The Creator looks epic in every way, and that's in part due to the film's look. John David Washington (Tenet) leads the film, with Gemma Chan (Eternals) also starring. The film's plot centers on AI, and Edwards previously revealed that he didn't tell the actors who were playing humans and who were playing robots. In a new interview with /Film, Edwards revealed another surprising revelation about The Creator's technology.

"The way we tried to quickly describe the design aesthetic of the movie is that it's a little bit retro-futuristic. So it was like, imagine the Apple Mac hadn't won the tech war, and the Sony Walkman had," Edwards revealed. "So everything has this sort of '90s, '80s kind of Walkman, Nintendo [vibe]. We looked at all the product design from that era, and kind of riffed off little pieces and tried to put it on the robots."

What happens in The Creator?

Directed by Gareth Edwards (Rogue One, Godzilla), the film stars John David Washington (Tenet), Gemma Chan (Eternals), Ken Watanabe (Inception), Sturgill Simpson (Dog), newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles, and Academy Award winner Allison Janney (I, Tonya). The film's screenplay is by Gareth Edwards and Chris Weitz, from a story by Edwards. The producers are Gareth Edwards, p.g.a., Kiri Hart, Jim Spencer, p.g.a., and Arnon Milchan. The executive producers are Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Nick Meyer, and Zev Foreman.

Amidst a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua (Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war... and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory... only to discover the world-ending weapon he's been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child.

