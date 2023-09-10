New The Creator Clip Highlights John David Washington's Character

Two big names are returning to sci-fi this month: Gareth Edwards and John David Washington. The Rogue One director is helming The Creator, which will see the Tenet star living amidst a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence. Washington plays Joshua, "a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife," who is being played by Eternals star Gemma Chan. This week, a new clip from The Creator was released, and it features a closer look at Washington in the role.

What Is The Creator About?

In addition to John David Washington and Gemma Chan, Edwards' The Creator stars Ken Watanabe (Inception), Sturgill Simpson (Dog), newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles, and Academy Award winner Allison Janney (I, Tonya). The film's screenplay is by Edwards and Chris Weitz, from a story by Edwards. Edwards is producing alongside Kiri Hart, Jim Spencer, p.g.a., and Arnon Milchan. The executive producers are Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Nick Meyer, and Zev Foreman.

In the film, Washington's Joshua is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war... and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory... only to discover the world-ending weapon he's been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child.

"The Creator has a double meaning because on one side it means the person who is building A.I.," Edwards shared with ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con. "In the eyes of the West in our movie, [A.I.] is public enemy number one ... It's like Osama bin Laden, 'We want them dead. They're doing this terrible thing.' On the other side of the fence, from the A.I.'s point of view and the people who live in Asia, the Creator is like God, is creating all these beautiful people. And so, it has this double meaning."

The Creator is heading to theaters on September 29th.