The Creator Poster Teases Rogue One Director's New Movie

20th Century Studios released a new poster for The Creator, the upcoming sci-fi epic from Rogue One and Godzilla director Gareth Edwards. The film just got its first trailer, and will apparently be the subject of a lot of conversation at next month's Comic Con International: San Diego, where Edwards will be part of a "Directors on Directing" panel discussing the film and his career. The announcement, along with the new poster, came via social media. The 20th Century Studios poster relaly emphasizes Edwards's connection to Rogue One, highlighting that film's enduring appeal, even though it was considered a bit of a box office disappointment at the time of its release.

The project also serves somewhat as a reunion for the filmmaker and Disney, where he worked on the Star Wars universe. Edwards's Godzilla was also foundational to Legendary's "Monsterverse," where he helped create the voice of a new blockbuster franchise that has continued on without him.

"Visionary director Gareth Edwards will be joining Collider's 'Directors on Directing' panel to discuss The Creator at San Diego Comic Con," the studio tweeted. You can see the poster below.

Amidst a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua (Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war... and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory... only to discover the world-ending weapon he's been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child.

Directed by Gareth Edwards (Rogue One, Godzilla), the film stars John David Washington (Tenet), Gemma Chan (Eternals), Ken Watanabe (Inception), Sturgill Simpson (Dog), newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles, and Academy Award winner Allison Janney (I, Tonya). The film's screenplay is by Gareth Edwards and Chris Weitz, from a story by Edwards. The producers are Gareth Edwards, p.g.a., Kiri Hart, Jim Spencer, p.g.a., and Arnon Milchan. The executive producers are Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Nick Meyer, and Zev Foreman.

The Creator hits theaters on September 29th.