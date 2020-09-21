The Croods: A New Age Trailer Released

The Croods are back! DreamWorks and Universal have been working on a sequel to the hit 2013 animated film since its debut seven years ago, the the project's release is finally upon us. The Croods: A New Age was initially slated to arrive in theaters this December, but Universal recently moved up the film's release date, putting it on the big screen in time for Thanksgiving. Ahead of the new Croods release, DreamWorks and Universal have released the first trailer for the anticipated sequel, and you can check it out in the video above.

In this new movie, the beloved cave people will come face-to-face with something they've never experienced before: Another family. This will challenge everything they've ever known about their way of life, altering who they are going forward.

The core cast of The Croods is returning for the sequel, including Nicolas Cage, Catherine Keener, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Clark Duke, and Cloris Leachman. Joining the cast in the sequel are names like Peter Dinklage, Leslie Mann, and Kelly Marie Tran.

Here's Universal's official description of The Croods: A New Age:

"The Croods have survived their fair share of dangers and disasters, from fanged prehistoric beasts to surviving the end of the world, but now they will face their biggest challenge of all: another family. The Croods need a new place to live. So, the first prehistoric family sets off into the world in search of a safer place to call home. When they discover an idyllic walled-in paradise that meets all their needs, they think their problems are solved … except for one thing. Another family already lives there: the Bettermans.



"The Bettermans (emphasis on the 'better')—with their elaborate tree house, amazing inventions and irrigated acres of fresh produce—are a couple of steps above the Croods on the evolutionary ladder. When they take the Croods in as the world’s first houseguests, it isn’t long before tensions escalate between the cave family and the modern family. Just when all seems lost, a new threat will propel both families on an epic adventure outside the safety of the wall, one that will force them to embrace their differences, draw strength from each other and forge a future together."

Are you looking forward to the upcoming Croods sequel? What did you think of the trailer? Let us know in the comments!

The Croods: A New Age arrives in theaters on November 25th.