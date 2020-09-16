The Croods 2 Release Date Moved Up

✖

You may have totally forgotten about this over the last couple of years, but DreamWorks and Universal made a sequel to 2013's The Croods, and it's set to come out later this year. The film about a lovable cave family was a hit seven years ago, grossing nearly $600 million around the globe. A sequel was quickly announced but there has been very little talk about it since. On Wednesday, Universal reminded everyone about the new Croods film, announcing that its release date was actually getting moved up.

Most movies in 2020 have seen their releases delayed, or pulled entirely, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Croods: A New Age, as it has been officially titled, will be doing the opposite. Originally slated for a Christmas release, the Croods sequel will now arrive on November 25th, the day before Thanksgiving.

In a time when studios are contemplating if they should release movies in theaters at all for the rest of 2020, a move like this seems a bit peculiar. Will the box office get any better between now and Thanksgiving? The only major films set to be released between now and then are Death on the Nile, Black Widow, Soul, and No Time To Die, the latter two of which are hitting theaters one week before Croods 2. Three of those four films come from Disney, a studio that is reportedly on the verge of delaying its slate once again.

That said, Thanksgiving has traditionally been a time when family films have thrived at the box office, with titles like Frozen, Moana, and Ralph Breaks the Internet hauling in serious money over the holiday weekend. Perhaps Universal sees this as an opportunity to do the same.

The core cast of The Croods is returning for the sequel, including Nicolas Cage, Catherine Keener, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Clark Duke, and Cloris Leachman. Joining the cast in the sequel are names like Peter Dinklage, Leslie Mann, and Kelly Marie Tran.

Are you looking forward to checking out The Croods: A New Age this holiday season? Let us know in the comments!