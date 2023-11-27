The Curse: Nathan Fielder and Emma Stone Parody Anyone But You Trailer

Nathan Fielder and Emma Stone channel their inner Anyone But You in a parody for their satirical series The Curse. The showtime series comes from Fielder and Benny Safdie, and features the newlywed couple of Fielder and Stone's characters. They're looking to put their eco-conscious beliefs to good use by helping a community in Española, New Mexico. For those not familiar with Anyone But You, it's a romantic comedy starring Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney, and its first trailer got fans talking about the chemistry between the starring duo. Can Fielder and Stone recreate that magic? Look on and see for yourself.

The first promo for The Curse starts off with Nathan Fielder and Emma Stone standing side-by-side, similar to Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney's opening to the Anyone But You trailer. Emma introduces viewers to her "new show," which Fielder tries to take ownership of. Next, The Curse trailer runs and actually gives a preview of the A24 production. It's shot as a home improvement-style reality series that goes incredibly wrong. Finally, Fielder posts a follow-up post on X/Twitter, where he states their parody was made before Anyone But You's trailer was released.

"I've just been informed that the introductory clip leading into our trailer for The Curse which I posted to social media earlier today has similarities to the trailer introduction for the romcom movie Anyone But You," Fielder's message states. "I want to be very clear – we shot this promo over six months ago, and I am seriously concerned that the marketing team at Sony Pictures somehow saw our promo and copied it."

What is The Curse about?

The Curse is a genre-bending series that explores how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring in their new home-improvement show. The series stars Oscar-winner Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie. Guest stars include Oscar nominee Barkhad Abdi, Emmy nominee Corbin Bernsen, and Constance Shulman.

Produced by A24, The Curse is co-created and executive produced by Benny Safdie and Nathan Fielder, who also serves as a director. Emma Stone executive produces alongside Dave McCary and Ali Herting through their Fruit Tree banner. Josh Safdie also serves as executive producer.