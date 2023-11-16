New Anyone But You Official Trailer Starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell Released

Anyone But You has a brand-new trailer starring Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney. The R-rated comedy is a classic setup where a wedding brings two very different people together. There's just one problem, Sweeney and Powell's characters have met each other before. So, viewers who have been enjoying the rom-com renaissance will be delighted to have another slightly raunchy comedy to go see. There's no question that the idea of these two performers and a sun-dappled wedding scenario will appeal to some viewers. A big part of the draw for this genre is setting and Anyone But You is going to check a lot of boxes for people. Check out the trailer for yourself down below!

Here's what the synopsis for the movies says: "In the edgy comedy Anyone But You, Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell) look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold – until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple."

How Did The Stars Enjoy Making Anyone But You?

Sweeney was elated to be teamed with Glen Powell on this project. Anyone But You sees the duo in a rom-com, the kind of genre that social media clamors for at every opportunity. ET talked to the actress about her experience filming in Australia and the working relationship with Glen Powell. From these short comments, the star sounds like the romantic comedy is the most fun she's had making a project in a while.

"It was such a blast!" Sweeney gushed. "I mean, Australia was such a beautiful place to film, and the cast and crew were so much fun… I've never laughed so much on a set before. I had a really good time. I was living my best life. I loved it."

Sydney Sweeney Also Stars In Madame Web

(Photo: Sony Pictures)

It's been a busy few weeks for Sydney Sweeney as Madame Web's trailer also premiered this week. In the Sony Pictures Marvel movie, she plays Julia Carpenter. Also known as Spider-Woman in the comics, Sweeney is teamed with Dakota Johnson and a host of other Spider-People. We're going to go out on a limb here and say that Madame Web has a bit more action than the comedy hijinks up above. Here's what that project is about:

Sony Pictures says: "'Meanwhile, in another universe…' In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present."

