Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder Get Cursed Over $100 in New Trailer for Showtime's The Curse

The Curse has a brand-new trailer from Showtime that sees Nathan Fielder and Emma Stone having a rough go of it. Benny Sadfie is also along for the mildly supernatural happenings in the new Showtime series. A24's latest strange show sees Stone and Fielder trying to complete home improvement projects with some unsettling interference. As a newlywed couple, they're trying to get a DIY Network-esque show off the ground. But, there's an alleged curse standing in the way of their dreams. Fans have been intrigued by this series from the moment it got announced by Showtime. The Curse is a similar strain of comedy to the other strange work that Fielder is famous for. Check out the brand-new trailer for yourself.

Showtime describes the show for anyone wondering what the heck is going on here: "THE CURSE is a genre-bending SHOWTIME® series that explores how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring in their new home-improvement show. The series stars Oscar® winner Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie."

"Guest stars include Oscar nominee Barkhad Abdi, Emmy® nominee Corbin Bernsen, and Constance Shulman. Produced by A24, THE CURSE is co-created and executive produced by Benny Safdie and Nathan Fielder, who also serves as a director. Emma Stone executive produces alongside Dave McCary and Ali Herting through their Fruit Tree banner. Josh Safdie also serves as executive producer."

The Curse Creates Buzz For Showtime

The Curse has generated a lot of conversation for Showtime as any project including Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder together would. Amy Israel, Executive Vice President for Scripted Programming at Showtime was hyping the show up when that first teaser made its way onto the Internet. A24 is a name that audiences associate with mixing different genres and fresh-feeling stories. So, The Curse fits right in with that genre blending approach with a possible sinister tinge that comes right in time for our yearly Halloween hysteria. Here's what she wrote in the release.

"The fierce intelligence and wit of the incomparable Emma Stone make her the perfect partner with the ingenious minds of the Safdie brothers and the subversive comedy of Nathan Fielder," Israel explained. "Together, they promise to deliver a groundbreaking satire that is both unexpected and deeply human. SHOWTIME continues to shine as a beacon for visionary filmmakers who are looking to create their ambitious, singular shows."

Emma Stone Excited To Be Working With Nathan Fielder

Emma Stone is a name that not many people expected to pop-up in a project like this. But, The Curse drew her in with its wild story and the chance to work with Nathan Fielder. In an interview with W Magazine, the actress spoke about the famous prankster. To hear her tell it, he's actually really good at this acting thing, and people are going to be really surprised by his performance on the Showtime series.

"He is such a good actor—he really blew my mind," Stone told them. "I remember watching a scene a couple days in that I wasn't in. I was texting him up a storm, saying: 'You're one of the best actors I've ever seen.' He's so great and such a natural on Nathan for You and in The Rehearsal—but he's playing himself. And still, he's acting."

"So it'll be really fun to see him playing a full character," she would also mention of her co-star. "At any given time, you do start to wonder if maybe there's a prank happening. Like, someone's filming you from a distance. That's the only unsettling part of spending time with him."

