The Eternal Daughter Trailer Starring Tilda Swinton Released

A24 just revealed the brand new trailer for The Eternal Daughter. The movie stars Tilda Swinton, Josephy Mydell and Carly-Sophia Davies. You can catch it in theaters on December 2. Joanna Hogg brings her sixth feature to theaters with Martin Scorsese producing the picture. An artist and her aging mother head back to their former family home. However, with the house now serving as a hotel, the ghosts that live in the walls might be more literal than figurative. Interestingly, The Eternal Daughter was shot during COVID-19's shutdown in Wales. Swinton and Hogg have worked together in the past on the Souvenir series. As an added quirk, Swinton is playing both sides of the mother and daughter relationship. It looks like quite the journey into the memory of this family. Check out the trailer for yourself down below!

Here's how A24 describes the upcoming film. "An artist and her elderly mother confront long-buried secrets when they return to a former family home, now a hotel haunted by its mysterious past. Featuring a towering, deeply moving performance by Tilda Swinton, acclaimed filmmaker Joanna Hogg's beguiling latest film is a brilliant and captivating exploration of parental relationships and the things we leave behind."

