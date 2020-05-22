The Eternals Star Kumail Nanjiani Says His Marvel Character Would Beat Deadpool in a Fight for a Mysterious Reason

✖

The future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will explore the past as the ancient cosmic race known as The Eternals will finally step into the spotlight after the events of Avengers: Endgame. But there's also the impending debuts of many fan-favorite from the X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises, including the fan-favorite Merc' With the Mouth known as Deadpool. And even though Wade Wilson is known for his combat skills and healing ability, The Eternals actor Kumail Nanjiani is convinced his character Kingo could take out Deadpool in a fight.

Nanjiani recently spoke with CineXpress about his role in The Eternals when he teased Kingo Sunen would dominate Deadpool in battle, "but I still can't tell you exactly why."

It sounds like Kingo will have a unique superpower that will give him an advantage over Deadpool. Hopefully, we learn more about it when Marvel Studios finally gets around to releasing the first trailer for The Eternals.

Nanjiani also spoke the opportunity of joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming film.

"I would say the most exciting thing for me was, first of all, that I'm a huge Marvel fan, so I was excited to be able to play a superhero. I was excited to be able to play a Pakistani South Asian superhero in a Marvel movie, you know," explained Nanjiani. "That's not something I've seen before, so being able to do it was very exciting. And doing it with the cast and the filmmaker we had, Chloé Zhao, is absolutely incredible. The cast is not only very, very talented, but also very, very diverse. There are 10 of us in the movie and they all walk and sound completely different. He's one of the most diverse casts I've ever seen, and doing it in the context of a team of superheroes is just fantastic. It's great that this team of superheroes looks like what a world actually looks like."

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige teased in December that The Eternals would push the team of heroes to the forefront of the MCU, hinting that they could be filling a hole left by Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

"The Eternals know about the existence of The Avengers. The Avengers don't know much about The Eternals…Yet," Feige said at CCXP. "Celestials are a big part of it, you've seen a little of the Celestials in Guardians of the Galaxy. Nowhere is the severed head of a Celestial. We will see the Celestials in their full, true enormous power in The Eternals."

The Eternals will release in theaters on February 12, 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.