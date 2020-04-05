Kumail Nanjiani Comments on The Eternals’ New Release Date

Friday was a big day for the world of Marvel after Disney released the revised release schedule for their upcoming movies. Black Widow has taken over The Eternals November release date, and The Eternals is now scheduled to hit theaters on February 12, 2021. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Thor: Love and Thunder have also been delayed. Many fans took to social media to comment on the news, and many of the film’s stars also posted about the schedule changes. One such actor is Kumail Nanjiani, who is best known for co-writing and starring in the Oscar-nominated film, The Big Sick, as well as co-starring on HBO’s Silicon Valley. The actor is set to play Kingo in the movie and even transformed his body for the role. Here’s what he had to say about The Eternals being pushed back until 2021…

“There are many more important things happening in the world right now. But the Eternals release date has moved from November 6th, 2020 to February 12th, 2021. So be safe, wash your hands, stay away from crowds, social distance, and we’ll see you in February,” Nanjiani wrote. You can check out the tweet below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are many more important things happening in the world right now. But the Eternals release date has moved from November 6th, 2020 to February 12th, 2021. So be safe, wash your hands, stay away from crowds, social distance, and we’ll see you in February. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) April 3, 2020

Recently, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige teased that the Eternals know about the Avengers, and their reasons for staying hidden will be a major part of the plot. “The Eternals know about the existence of The Avengers. The Avengers don’t know much about The Eternals…Yet,” Feige explained at CCXP in December. “Celestials are a big part of it, you’ve seen a little of the Celestials in Guardians of the Galaxy. Knowhere is the severed head of a Celestial. We will see the Celestials in their full, true enormous power in The Eternals.”

Marvel’s updated release schedule sees Black Widow arriving in theaters on November 6th. It is followed The Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 7th 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 18, 2022, Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ also has The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If…?, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight on the way.