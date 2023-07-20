The Exorcist: Believer Posters Reveal First Look at the Exorcist Sequel

What an excellent day for an exorcism. Blumhouse on Thursday shared a head-turning new look at The Exorcist: Believer, the 50-years-later sequel to William Friedkin's 1973 original. David Gordon Green — who directed Jamie Lee Curtis in the Halloween revival trilogy for Blumhouse — is behind the next chapter that calls on Chris MacNeil (Ellen Burstyn) to aid in a case of demonic possession decades after her daughter Regan's (Linda Blair) encounter with Pazuzu. Below, a trio of posters teases the children (Lidya Jewett and Olivia Marcum) who just might make audiences a "believer" in the supernatural.

"We tried to delve back into what it would be like to have evil take over the body of not just one but two children," Green said during Universal's CinemaCon presentation in April.

Added producer Jason Blum, "I knew that David was the right person to honor the original material and bring it into our day and age, in ways that both and expanded and updated it — like he did with Halloween. I was so excited to help bring his new take to the big screen."

(Photo: Universal / Blumhouse)

Like 2018's Halloween, Blumhouse's Exorcist sequel is set decades after the original film. Plot details remain under wraps, but Burstyn reprises her role as Chris MacNeil, who is consulted by two parents (Leslie Odom Jr. and Jennifer Nettles) whose daughters are possessed by another unclean spirit.

"Just as Jamie Lee returned to the role of Laurie Strode in Halloween, I was honored to work with Ellen Burstyn, who again appears as Chris MacNeil," Green said. "[She's] altered by what she witnessed with the occurrence of her daughter Reagan in Georgetown."

The Exorcist: Believer is the first installment of a new Exorcist trilogy and the sixth film of the long-running franchise. It follows 1977's Exorcist II: The Heretic and 1990's The Exorcist III, and the prequels Exorcist: The Beginning / Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist.

"It's not inaccurate [that The Exorcist 2023 will be a sequel to the original film]. I like all the Exorcist movies," Green previously told Total Film. "And not only do I like them, I think they can all fall into the acceptable mythology for what I'm doing. It's not like I'm saying, 'Pretend that The Exorcist II never happened.' That's fine to exist. They're all fine to exist, and I enjoy all of them."

The Exorcist: Believer opens in theaters October 13th from Blumhouse, Morgan Creek, and Universal Pictures.