The Expendables 4: Two Crew Members Suffer Injuries

Two crew members have sustained injuries on the set of the fourth Expendables film, which is currently in production in Greece. Both of the injuries were fairly minor, with the crew members having already recovered, but the report comes amid a broader discussion about safety on film sets after the death of a cinematographer on the set of the upcoming Western Rust. The film, which sees Sylvester Stallone stepping down as the franchise lead and handing the baton to Jason Statham, is set for a 2022 release in theaters.

According to Deadline, the first of the two injuries came to a worker who fell while painting during pre-production on the film. More recently, a camera assistant was injured when a stunt performer backed a slow-moving car over their foot. At least one of the injuries required hospitalization, but both crew members are now recovered.

According to THR, Andy Garcia is making his franchise debut alongside returning stars Statham, Stallone, Dolph Lundgren, and Randy Couture. Expendables first-timers also include Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox, and Tony Jaa. The film is set to be directed by former stuntman Scott Waugh, who also helmed Need For Speed. Currently, there’s no word on whether or not any of the other big names will be returning for the fourth installment. Previous Expendables movies have featured Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jet Li, Bruce Willis, Terry Crews, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Harrison Ford, Wesley Snipes, Antonio Banderas, Mickey Rourke, Mel Gibson, Chuck Norris, Ronda Rousey, and more. Statham is also going to be producing the movie alongside Les Weldon, Yariv Lerner, Jeffrey Greenstein, and Jonathan Yunger.

“It’s so much fun to bring these stars together for a no-holds-barred action film,” Jason Constantine, president of acquisitions and co-productions for the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said in a statement. “The new film will raise the stakes and be the biggest, most badass adventure yet.” Millennium president, Jeffrey Greenstein, added, “Popcorn entertainment is guaranteed.” He also noted that the new additions to the cast were meant to “keep it fresh and fun.”

The Expendables 4 does not yet have a release date, but stay tuned for more updates.