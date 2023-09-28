The Expendables, Into the Badlands, and Everything Else Leaving Netflix in October

A new month is almost upon us and that means some big changes are coming to Netflix. On Wednesday, Netflix sent out the newsletter that revealed all of the movies and TV shows that are set to join the streaming service in the month of October. The release of those monthly lists is always an exciting time for subscribers, but each list also comes with a bit of bad news. There are also quite a few titles leaving Netflix as well.

There are some big movies leaving Netflix in October, including the first three Expendables movies. All three movies in the Sylvester Stallone series are going to be exiting on October 4th.

The biggest day for departures is on October 31st, where several movies and shows will be leaving. Cliffhanger, Steel Magnolias, Reservoir Dogs, and a couple of different Nickelodeon shows are set to depart Netflix on that day.

Everything Leaving Netflix in October

Here's the full list of titles set to exit Netflix next month:

Leaving 10/1/23

The Rental

Leaving 10/2/23

Jexi

Leaving 10/4/23

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

Leaving 10/5/23

American Pie: Girls' Rules

Leaving 10/14/23

Half & Half: Seasons 1-4

One on One: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 10/31/23

Cliffhanger

Collateral

Coming to America

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Girl, Interrupted

Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie

Into the Badlands: Seasons 1-3

LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE

Mile 22

No Strings Attached

Pride & Prejudice

Reservoir Dogs

Steel Magnolias

Tagged: Seasons 1-3

Terminator Genisys

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2

The Thundermans: Seasons 1-2

Victorious: Seasons 1-2

What's New on Netflix?

There may be a lot of titles leaving Netflix next month, but the streaming service also has a lot of movies and shows set to arrive in October as well. The biggest day for new additions next month is on October 1st

60 Days In: Season 4

A Beautiful Mind

American Beauty

Backdraft

Casper

Catch Me If You Can

Cinderella Man

Colombiana

Drake & Josh: Seasons 1-3

Dune (2021)

Elysium

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Gladiator

Hot Tub Time Machine

Kung Fu Panda

Love Actually

Margot at the Wedding

Miss Juneteenth

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

My Best Friend's Wedding

Role Models

Runaway Bride

Saving Private Ryan

Scarface

Sex and the City 2

Sex and the City: The Movie

The Adventures of Tintin

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

The Firm

The House Bunny

The Little Rascals (1994)

War of the Worlds