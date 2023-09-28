The Expendables, Into the Badlands, and Everything Else Leaving Netflix in October
Netflix is losing quite a few titles next month.
A new month is almost upon us and that means some big changes are coming to Netflix. On Wednesday, Netflix sent out the newsletter that revealed all of the movies and TV shows that are set to join the streaming service in the month of October. The release of those monthly lists is always an exciting time for subscribers, but each list also comes with a bit of bad news. There are also quite a few titles leaving Netflix as well.
There are some big movies leaving Netflix in October, including the first three Expendables movies. All three movies in the Sylvester Stallone series are going to be exiting on October 4th.
The biggest day for departures is on October 31st, where several movies and shows will be leaving. Cliffhanger, Steel Magnolias, Reservoir Dogs, and a couple of different Nickelodeon shows are set to depart Netflix on that day.
Everything Leaving Netflix in October
Here's the full list of titles set to exit Netflix next month:
Leaving 10/1/23
The Rental
Leaving 10/2/23
Jexi
Leaving 10/4/23
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
Leaving 10/5/23
American Pie: Girls' Rules
Leaving 10/14/23
Half & Half: Seasons 1-4
One on One: Seasons 1-5
Leaving 10/31/23
Cliffhanger
Collateral
Coming to America
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Girl, Interrupted
Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie
Into the Badlands: Seasons 1-3
LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE
Mile 22
No Strings Attached
Pride & Prejudice
Reservoir Dogs
Steel Magnolias
Tagged: Seasons 1-3
Terminator Genisys
The Pink Panther
The Pink Panther 2
The Thundermans: Seasons 1-2
Victorious: Seasons 1-2
What's New on Netflix?
There may be a lot of titles leaving Netflix next month, but the streaming service also has a lot of movies and shows set to arrive in October as well. The biggest day for new additions next month is on October 1st
60 Days In: Season 4
A Beautiful Mind
American Beauty
Backdraft
Casper
Catch Me If You Can
Cinderella Man
Colombiana
Drake & Josh: Seasons 1-3
Dune (2021)
Elysium
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Gladiator
Hot Tub Time Machine
Kung Fu Panda
Love Actually
Margot at the Wedding
Miss Juneteenth
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
My Best Friend's Wedding
Role Models
Runaway Bride
Saving Private Ryan
Scarface
Sex and the City 2
Sex and the City: The Movie
The Adventures of Tintin
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
The Firm
The House Bunny
The Little Rascals (1994)
War of the Worlds