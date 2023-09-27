Movies

Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, MAX & Other Major Streaming Services in October 2023

Netflix and the other big streamers have tons of new additions coming to their lineups in October.

By

A new month means new movies and TV shows on all of the major streaming services, and October is just around the corner. This weekend, when September officially comes to an end, we have plenty of new titles to look forward to on many of our favorite streaming services. Netflix, Disney+, Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and Prime Video have all revealed the full lineups of new streaming options set to be released throughout the month of October.

Midway through the month, on October 12th, Netflix will be delivering another limited series from beloved horror filmmaker Mike Flanagan. The creator of The Haunting of Hill House returns next month with The Fall of the House of Usher. Netflix will also be releasing new original films like Fair Play and Pain Hustlers.

Disney+ is bringing the next chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the screen in October, with the debut of Loki Season 2. The new installment of Loki kicks off with a premiere on October 5th.

You can check out the full list of October’s streaming additions below!

October 1st

NETFLIX
60 Days In: Season 4
A Beautiful Mind
American Beauty
Backdraft
Casper
Catch Me If You Can
Cinderella Man
Colombiana
Drake & Josh: Seasons 1-3
Dune (2021)
Elysium
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Gladiator
Hot Tub Time Machine
Kung Fu Panda
Love Actually
Margot at the Wedding
Miss Juneteenth
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
My Best Friend’s Wedding
Role Models
Runaway Bride
Saving Private Ryan
Scarface
Sex and the City 2
Sex and the City: The Movie
The Adventures of Tintin
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
The Firm
The House Bunny
The Little Rascals (1994)
War of the Worlds

DISNEY+
Toy Story Funday Football (Livestreaming at 9:30am ET)

MAX
3 Godfathers
The Adventures of Pinocchio
All About the Benjamins
The Amazing Panda Adventure
Angels in the Outfield 
The Answer Man
Anthropoid
Appaloosa
The Apparition
The Asphalt Jungle 
Badlands
Be Cool 
Bee Season
Beetlejuice
The Benchwarmers
Blade Runner 2049 
Blindspotting
Celeste and Jesse Forever 
Cesar Chavez 
Charlie Wilson’s War
Control Room 
Critters 3 
The Curse of Frankenstein 
Daphne & Velma 
Dark Shadows
Dracula A.D. 1972 
Dracula Has Risen from the Grave 
Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks, Season 1 
Father Figures 
Final Destination
Final Destination 2 
Final Destination 3 
Final Destination 5 
The Final Destination
The Five Heartbeats 
Flashdance 
FLCL: Shoegaze, Season 5
Flight
Focus 
Freddy vs. Jason 
Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare
French Connection II
The French Connection 
Friday the 13th (2009)
Furious 7
Get Shorty
Gloria Bell 
The Golden Child 
The Grey 
Hackers 
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay 
The Haunting
Horror of Dracula 
House of Sand and Fog 
The House 
If Beale Street Could Talk 
In the Heart of the Sea 
In the Kitchen with Abner and Amanda, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)
Ismael’s Ghosts
Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror, Season 1 (Travel Channel)
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island 
Jumanji 
Just Wright
Kate & Leopold 
The Last Stand
Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III 
The Legend of Bagger Vance
The Letter
Looney Tunes: Back In Action
The Lost Boys
Love Jones 
Meet Dave 
Men at Work 
The Mod Squad 
The Mummy 
The Neverending Story 
The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter 
A Night at the Roxbury 
An Officer and a Gentleman
Oracle
Out of the Past 
Paper Towns 
Pet Sematary (1989)
Pet Sematary II 
The Phantom of The Opera (2004)
Pleasantville 
Poltergeist (1982)
Pootie Tang
The Pyramid
Ranch to Table, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)
The Ringleader: The Case of the Bling Ring (HBO)
Rock of Ages 
Roger & Me
Running Scared
Scream 
Scream 2
Scream 3 
Skin
Small Soldiers
Son of the Mask
Soylent Green
Spartan
Species 
Species II 
Species III 
Speedway 
Spinout 
Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye 
Teen Spirit 
Teen Titans Go!: Welcome To Halloween, Season 8 (Cartoon Network)
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
Tom and Jerry: The Movie 
Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale
Tom and Jerry: Santa’s Little Helpers 
Trick ‘r Treat 
Upgrade 
Valerie’s Home Cooking Season 14 (Food Network)
Warm Bodies
The Weekend
What’s Up, Doc?
The Whole Ten Yards 
Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Season 10 (The CW)
Whose Streets?
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory 

PARAMOUNT+
A Royal Night Out
A Simple Plan
Airplane!
Airplane II: The Sequel
Akeelah and the Bee
Almost Famous
American Graffiti
An American Haunting
Babel
Bend It Like Beckham
Beowulf (2007)
Best Defense
Better Off Dead
Big Game
Birthday Girl
Birthmarked
Body Cam
Chocolate City
Citizen Ruth
Clerks
Crawl
Croupier
Dance Flick
Dead Presidents
Deep Impact
Defiance
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
District 9
Dotty & Soul
Doubt
Eye for An Eye
Face/Off
Fatal Attraction
Fear the Night
Firestarter (1987)
First Blood
Flesh and Bone
Follow Her
Getting Even with Dad
God’s Waiting Room
Harlem Nights
Hart’s War
Home For The Holidays (1995)
Hoosiers
Igby Goes Down
In & Out
In The Bedroom
In The Heights
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Inside Llewyn Davis
Into The Wild
Iris
Jackass Number Two
Jessabelle
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
Just Between Friends
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
LX 2048
Malcolm X
Mansfield Park
Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein
Mean Creek
Midnight Cowboy
Minority Report
Moonstruck
More American Graffiti
Mr. & Mrs. Bridge
Mrs. Brown
Mulholland Drive
Notorious
Phantasm
Pioneer Woman
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Private Parts
Rambo III
Rambo: First Blood Part II
Raze
Salmon Fishing in the Yemen
Save the Last Dance
Saving Private Ryan
Say Anything
School Ties
Scrooged
Semper Fi
Sexy Beast
Silence
Six Degrees of Separation
Sleeping with the Enemy
Smoke Signals
Smokey and the Bandit
Smokey and the Bandit II
Smokey and the Bandit Part 3
Summer of Sam
Suspiria (1977)
Teeth
The Aviator
The Boys in the Band
The Contractor
The Conversation
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Duchess
The Firm
The Grudge
The Host
The Integrity of Joseph Chambers
The Italian Job (1969)
The Italian Job (2003)
The Love Guru
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
The Missouri Breaks
The Newton Boys
The Original Kings of Comedy
The Prestige
The Queen
The Remains of the Day
The Ring Two
The Station Agent
The Warriors
The Wings of the Dove
Titanic
Train to Busan
Universal Soldier
Vampire in Brooklyn
Vamps
Vanilla Sky
What Lies Beneath
Who’s Harry Crumb?
William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)
Young Adult

HULU
The Amazing Race: Complete Season 22
America’s Next Top Model: Complete Seasons 4-5, 9-10
Ash vs. Evil Dead: Complete Series
Crazy Fun Park: Complete Limited Series
Stephen King’s Rose Red: Complete Series
Survivor: Complete Seasons 2-7
Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)
Undercover Boss: Complete Season 9
21 & Over 
50 First Dates 
Abduction 
An American Citizen 
Beyond JFK 
Bogus 
Ceremony 
Daybreakers 
Dark Shadows 
Dazed and Confused 
Devil’s Due 
Die Hard 2 
Don’t Say A Word 
The Double 
Driven 
Easy A 
The Empty Man 
Exorcism Of Emily Rose 
Exorcist: The Beginning 
The Extra Man 
Fat Albert 
Fighting 
FoodInc. 
Flight Of The Phoenix 
Funny People 
Godzilla 2000 
Godzilla: Final Wars 
Godzilla (1998)
Good Day To Be Black And Sexy 
Hanna 
Hollywood Homicide 
The Hunter 
Interview With the Vampire 
It (Stephen King’s) 
Leprechaun 
Leprechaun II 
Leprechaun III 
Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space 
Leprechaun V: In The Hood 
Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood 
Leprechaun Origins 
Leprechaun Returns 
Little Miss Sunshine 
Mona Lisa Smile 
Murder on the Orient Express (2017)
The New Age 
Nightmare Alley (2021)
Nobody Walks 
Oblivion 
The Omen (2006)
Ondine 
Outrage: Way of the Yakuza 
Perfect Stranger 
Phone Booth 
Pusher II: With Blood On My Hands 
Pusher III: I’m The Angel Of Death 
Pusher I 
Q & A 
Rudy 
The Sacrament 
Shaun Of The Dead 
Sleepless in Seattle 
Stoker 
Sunchaser 
Stripper 
Synchronicity 
That Night 
Todo Cambia 
Tower Heist 
Turtle Beach 
Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married? 
Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too? 
Underwater 
Pain & Gain 
Star Trek (2009)
Tropic Thunder
It Chapter Two
Doctor Sleep

PEACOCK
Back to the Future
Back to the Future II
Back to the Future III
Bridesmaids
Casper’s Haunted Christmas
Clay Pigeons
Cowboys & Aliens
Death Becomes Her
The Dilemma
E.T., The Extra Terrestrial
Ender’s Game
Escape Plan
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
Exorcist: The Beginning
The Faculty
Hell Fest
Honey
Honey 2
Hot Fuzz
How to Train Your Dragon
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer
Inside Man
Jurassic Park
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Jurassic World
Krampus
The Mist
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension
Paul
Scream 4
Separation
Shaun of the Dead
Silent Hill
Split
Step Brothers
TED
Texas Chainsaw 3D
Traffic
Trainwreck
Vampire Academy
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Winchester
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey
Zombieland

PRIME VIDEO
Frasier S1-11
Hit S3 
A Fish Called Wanda 
A Guy Thing 
A View To A Kill
A Star Is Born (1976)
Abduction
Arsenal
Beethoven 
Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
Body of Evidence 
Bolero 
Bowling for Columbine 
Bubba Ho-Tep 
Casino Royale
Charlotte’s Web 
Crawl 
Daybreakers 
Detroit 
Diamonds Are Forever 
Die Another Day 
Dirty Work
Disturbing Behavior
Doom 
Dr. No
Eight Men Out 
Flesh & Blood 
For The Love Of The Game
For Your Eyes Only 
From Russia With Love 
Godzilla vs. Kong 
Going My Way 
Goldeneye 
Goldfinger 
Green Lantern 
Hall Pass
High-Rise
Holiday In Handcuffs 
Holiday Inn 
Hotel Rwanda 
It’s Complicated
Jesse Stone: Benefit Of The Doubt
Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost
Jesse Stone: Lost In Paradise 
Jesse Stone: No Remorse
Jesse Stone: Thin Ice
John Tucker Must Die 
King Solomon’s Mines
Lawless
Legally Blonde 
License To Kill 
Live And Let Die
Mac and Me
Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You 
Mars Attacks! 
Masters Of The Universe 
Mean Creek 
Moby Dick 
Moneyball 
Moonraker 
Much Ado About Nothing 
Mulholland Falls 
My Adventures With Santa 
Nanny McPhee 
Nanny McPhee Returns 
Navy Seals 
Nerve 
Never Say Never Again 
No Sleep ‘Til Christmas 
Nowitzki The Perfect Shot 
Nutcracker: The Motion Picture
Octopussy 
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
Original Sin 
Rain Man
Red Corner 
Righteous Kill 
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 
Scooby-Doo 
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed 
Sicario
Spectre 
Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron
The Suicide Squad 
That’s Entertainment 
The Apartment
The Birdcage 
The Intouchables
The Mistle-Tones
The Sugarland Express
The Day After Tomorrow
The Defiant Ones 
The Firm 
The Golden Compass
The Greatest Story Ever Told 
The Little Things
The Living Daylights
The Love Guru 
The Man with the Golden Gun
The Party
The Shop Around the Corner
The Spy Who Loved Me
The Untouchables
The Wedding Singer 
The World is Not Enough 
Thunderball
Tomorrow Never Dies 
UHF 
Universal Soldier
You Only Live Twice

October 2nd

NETFLIX
Strawberry Shortcake and the Beast of Berry Bog

DISNEY+
Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats

PARAMOUNT+
Lotería Loca (Season 1)
The Price is Right at Night

HULU
Appendage: Film Premiere
Fright Krewe: Complete Season 1
Bob’s Burgers: Season 14 Premiere
Family Guy: Season 22 Premiere
The Simpsons: Season 35 Premiere
Aftermath with William Shatner: Seasons 1-2
Alone: An Inside Look
America’s Book of Secrets
America’s Psychic Challenge: Complete Season 1
American Haunting: Complete Season 1
American Ripper
Amish Witches
Beyond Scared Straight: Season 2 and 8
Beyond the Headlines: Escaping the NXIVM Cult with Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1
Beyond the Headlines: Secrets of a Marine’s Wife: Complete Season 1
Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal With Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1
Butchers of the Bayou: Complete Season 1
Casanova Killers : Complete Season 1
Celebrity Ghost Stories (2009): Complete Season 2
Cursed: The Bell Witch: Complete Season 1
Dance Moms: Complete Season 7
Dance Moms: Abby’s Studio Rescue: Complete Season 1
Dead Again: Complete Season 1
Duck Dynasty: Complete Seasons 5 and 8
Extreme Unboxing: Complete Season 1
Flip This House: Complete Season 3
The Haunting Of. . . Complete Seasons 2-4
Killer Kids: Complete Season 1
Killer Teens: Complete Season 1
Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Season 3
Little Women: Dallas: Complete Season 1
Little Women: LA: Complete Season 3
Married at First Sight: Complete Seasons 4 and 9
Model Killers: Complete Season 1
Mountain Men: Complete Season 6
Murder on Maple Drive: Special Premiere
My Haunted House: Complete Seasons 1-2
Paranormal Cops: Complete Season 1
Pawn Stars: Complete Seasons 13 and 14
Psychic Kids: Complete Season 1
The Unexplained: Complete Season 1
Who Killed Tupac? Complete Season 1
Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 2

PEACOCK
¿Qué Dicen los Famosos?, Season 1B, New Episode (Telemundo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Fright Krewe, Season 1, All Episodes
The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
Trippin’ With Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris, Season 1, New Episodes (E!)
When Calls The Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)

October 3rd

NETFLIX
Beth Stelling: If You Didn’t Want Me Then — NETFLIX COMEDY

DISNEY+
Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Episode 2 (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)
Star Wars: Ahsoka – Finale

MAX
Hostage 911, Season 1 (ID)

PARAMOUNT+
The Young & the Restless (Season 51)

PEACOCK
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Next Three Days
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)
The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

PRIME VIDEO
Billions S5 
Make Me Scream

October 4th

NETFLIX
Beckham (UK) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Keys to the Heart (PH) — NETFLIX FILM
Race to the Summit (DE) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber: Season 1

DISNEY+
Haunted Mansion
Hailey’s On It! (S1, 5 episodes)
Kiff (S1, 1 episode)
SuperKitties (S1, 3 episodes)
The Villains of Valley View (S2, 4 episodes)

MAX
Bering Sea Gold, Season 11B (Discovery Channel)
Ghost Adventures: Devil Island, Special (Discovery Channel)
Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America, Season 2 (Science Channel)

PARAMOUNT+
Blaze and the Monster Machines (Season 6)
Ex on the Beach (Season 6)
Louis Tomlinson: All of Those Voices
Siesta Key (Season 5)

PEACOCK
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Found, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

October 5th

NETFLIX
Everything Now (UK) — NETFLIX SERIES
Khufiya (IN) — NETFLIX FILM
Lupin: Part 3 (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+
Loki (Season 2) – Premiere (Available at 6:00pm PT)

MAX
BattleBots, Season 7B (Discovery Channel)
Oscar’s Handmade Halloween (Max Original)
Our Flag Means Death, Season 2 (Max Original)

PARAMOUNT+
Bargain premiere
Monster High 2 premiere

HULU
The Boogeyman

PEACOCK
Chucky, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Magnum P.I., Season 5B, New Episode (NBC)
Quantum Leap, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

October 6th

NETFLIX
A Deadly Invitation (MX) — NETFLIX FILM
Ballerina (KR) — NETFLIX FILM
Fair Play — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
Camping Out
Chips Ahoy
Fiddling Around
Inferior Decorator
Old MacDonald Duck
When the Cat’s Away
Wyken, Blyken and Nod

MAX
90 Day Fiance Pillow Talk: Before The 90 Days, Season 6 (TLC)
Bugs Bunny Builders: Hard Hat Time: Haunted Garage (Cartoon Network)
Deane’s Dynasty (Max Original)
HGTV Urban Oasis Special (HGTV)

PARAMOUNT+
The Caine Mutiny Court Martial premiere
Pet Sematary: Bloodlines premiere

HULU
Undead Unluck: Series Premiere
Bobi Wine: The People’s President: Special Premiere
The Tank 
Zombie Town

PEACOCK
The Continental: From The World Of John Wick, Night 3 (Peacock Original)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

PRIME VIDEO
Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe 
Totally Killer

October 7th

NETFLIX
Strong Girl Nam-soon (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX
Jessica’s Big Little World, Season 1 (Cartoon Network)
Makeover by Monday, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)
Ready to Love, Season 3C (OWN)

HULU
A Lot of Nothing

PEACOCK
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
WWE Fastlane (English and Spanish)

PRIME VIDEO
Tale of the Nine Tailed

October 8th

MAX
90 Day Fiance, Season 10 (TLC)
Last Stop Larrimah (2023) (HBO)
Teen Titans Go!: Haunted Tank, Season 8 (Cartoon Network)

HULU
Standing Up Falling Down 
Swift 

PEACOCK
Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer, Season 6, New Episode (Litton)
George to the Rescue, Season 14, New Episode (LXTV)
Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 2, New Episode (Litton)
Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom: Protecting the Wild, Season 1, New Episode (Litton)
One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 4, New Episode (Litton)

October 9th

NETFLIX
After
Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure
Stranded with my Mother-in-Law (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX
The Matthew Shepard Story: An American Hate Crime (ID)

PARAMOUNT+
The Starling Girl

HULU
The Mill: Film Premiere

PEACOCK
The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
When Calls The Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)

PRIME VIDEO
Missing Link
Teen Titans Go! To the Movies

October 10th

NETFLIX
DI4RIES: Season 2 Part 1 (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES
Last One Standing: Season 2 (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+
Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Episode 3 (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)

MAX
No Accident (2023) (HBO)
Street Outlaws vs. The World (Discovery Channel)

PARAMOUNT+
Painkiller: The Tylenol Murders premiere

HULU
Finnick

PEACOCK
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
LEGO: Jurassic Park: The Unofficial Retelling, New Episode (Peacock)
Real Murderers of Atlanta, Season 2B, New Episodes (Oxygen)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)
The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
When Calls The Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)

PRIME VIDEO
Copshop 
Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe
Renfield

October 11th

NETFLIX
Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
It Follows
Once Upon a Star (TH) — NETFLIX FILM
Pact of Silence (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+
Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S2, 7 episodes)
Broken Karaoke (Shorts) (S2, 3 episodes)
The Simpsons (S34, 22 episodes)
Heartland Docs, (S5, 12 episodes)
4EVER – All Episodes Streaming

MAX
Crimefeed (ID)
Ghost Adventures, Season 20C (Discovery Channel)

PARAMOUNT+
Are You Afraid of the Dark? (2019) (Season 3)
Inside the Factory (Seasons 3-5)

HULU
Heartland Docs, DVM: Season 5 Premiere

PEACOCK
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Found, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
When Calls The Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)

PRIME VIDEO
The Greatest Show Never Made
Awareness

October 12th

NETFLIX
Deliver Us from Evil
The Fall of the House of Usher — NETFLIX SERIES
GOOD NIGHT WORLD (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising: Season 1: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

DISNEY+
Loki – Episode 2 (Available at 6:00pm PT)

MAX
Doom Patrol, Season 4 (Max Original)
Frankelda’s Book of Spooks (Max Original)

PARAMOUNT+
Frasier premiere

HULU
Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted House: Documentary Premiere
Food Tech: Complete Season 1
Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation: Special Premiere
I Survived: Complete Seasons 3-4
Paranormal State: Complete Season 1
Suicide Missions: Complete Season 1
The First 48: Complete Season 20
Daliland 

PEACOCK
The Black Phone
Chucky, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Magnum P.I., Season 5B, New Episode (NBC)
Quantum Leap, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Superbuns, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)

PRIME VIDEO
Blended

October 13th

NETFLIX
The Conference (SE) — NETFLIX FILM
Ijogbon (NG) — NETFLIX FILM
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over

DISNEY+
Goosebumps – Episodes 1-5 Streaming

PARAMOUNT+
Raid The Cage (Season 1)

HULU
Goosebumps: Series Premiere
Nocebo 

PEACOCK
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

PRIME VIDEO
Everybody Loves Diamonds 
The Burial

October 14th

MAX
Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out, Season 5 (Food Network)

HULU
Empire of Light

PEACOCK
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

October 15th

NETFLIX
Camp Courage — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

MAX
Naked and Afraid, Season 9C (Discovery Channel)

HULU
One Piece: Complete Season 10 (DUBBED)
Centurion 
Filth 
Hobo With A Shotgun 
I’m Still Here 
Ragnarok 
Slotherhouse 
Venus And Serena 
Viva

PEACOCK
Earth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer, Season 6, New Episode (Litton)
George to the Rescue, Season 14, New Episode (LXTV)
Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 2, New Episode (Litton)
Mutual Of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom: Protecting The Wild, Season 1, New Episode (Litton)
One Team: The Power Of Sports, Season 4, New Episode (Litton)

PRIME VIDEO
Half + Half S1-S4
One On One S1-S5

October 16th

NETFLIX
Oggy Oggy: Season 3 (FR) — NETFLIX FAMILY

MAX
Wardens of the North (Animal Planet)

PARAMOUNT+
Vindicta premiere

HULU
Capricorn One 
Perfect Strangers

PEACOCK
47 Ronin
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
HellBoy (2019)
The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
Rob Zombie’s Halloween II
Rob Zombie’s Halloween
When Calls The Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)
You, Me and Dupree

PRIME VIDEO
Long Shot 

October 17th

NETFLIX
The Devil on Trial (UK) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had — NETFLIX COMEDY
I Woke Up A Vampire — NETFLIX SERIES
Silver Linings Playbook

DISNEY+
Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Episode 4 (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)

PARAMOUNT+
Crush premiere

HULU
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

PEACOCK
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Homicide For The Holidays, Season 5, New Episode (Oxygen)
The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)
The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) 

October 18th

NETFLIX
Kaala Paani (IN) — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+
PJ Masks: Power Heroes Music Videos (Shorts) (S1, 10 episodes)

MAX
Good Bones, Season 8 (HGTV)

PARAMOUNT+
Homefront
Teen Mom Family Reunion (Seasons 1-2)
Teen Mom: Girls Night In (Seasons 1-2)
Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant Season 3)
The Penguins of Madagascar (Season 2)
Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan (Season 3)

HULU
Living for the Dead: Complete Season 1

PEACOCK
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Found, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

October 19th

NETFLIX
American Ninja Warrior Seasons 12-13
Bebefinn: Season 2
Ghost Hunters: Seasons 8-9
Bodies (UK) — NETFLIX SERIES
Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix — NETFLIX ANIME
Crashing Eid (SA) — NETFLIX SERIES
Crypto Boy (NL) — NETFLIX FILM
Neon — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+
Loki – Episode 3 (Available at 6:00pm PT)

MAX
Candy Cruz (Max Original)
Peter & the Wolf (2023) (Max Original)
Teenage Kiss: The Future Is Dead (Max Original)

HULU
The Curse of Civil War Gold: Complete Season 2
Epic Meal Empire: Complete Season 1
Hideous Houses: Complete Season 1
I Killed My BFF: Complete Seasons 2-3
Teenage Newlyweds: Complete Season 1
Vanished: Searching for My Sister: Special Premiere

PEACOCK
Chucky, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Magnum P.I., Season 5B, New Episode (NBC)
Quantum Leap, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Wolf Like Me, Season 2, All Episodes

October 20th

NETFLIX
Big Mouth: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES
Creature (TR)– NETFLIX SERIES
Disco Inferno — NETFLIX FILM
Doona! (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Elite: Season 7 (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
Flashback — NETFLIX FILM
Kandasamys: The Baby (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM
Old Dads — NETFLIX FILM
Surviving Paradise (UK) — NETFLIX SERIES
Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris (UK) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

DISNEY+
Werewolf by Night in Color
Goosebumps – Episode 6

MAX
Beach Cottage Chronicles, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)
Cabin Chronicles: Renovation (Magnolia Network)
Cuquin
First Time Fixer, Season 5 (Magnolia Network)

HULU
Cobweb

PEACOCK
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, 2023*
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

PRIME VIDEO
Upload S3
Sayen: La Ruta Seca
Surrounded 

October 21st

HULU
Life Upside Down 
Totally Under Control

PEACOCK
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

October 22nd

MAX
aka MR. CHOW (2023) (HBO)

PEACOCK
George to the Rescue, Season 14, New Episode (LXTV)

October 23rd

NETFLIX
Princess Power: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

MAX
30 Coins, Season 2 (HBO)
Justice League: Warworld (2023)

PEACOCK
¿Qué Dicen los Famosos?, Season 1B, New Episode (Telemundo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

PRIME VIDEO
Shazam! Fury Of The Gods

October 24th

NETFLIX
The Family Business: Seasons 1-4
Minions
Get Gotti — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Pete Holmes: I Am Not For Everyone — NETFLIX COMEDY

DISNEY+
Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Episode 5 (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)

MAX
30 Coins, Season 2 (HBO)
Justice League: Warworld (2023)

PARAMOUNT+
Milli Vanilli premiere

PEACOCK
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Krishnas: Gurus. Karma. Murder., All Episodes (Peacock Original)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)
The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

PRIME VIDEO
Zainab Johnson: Hijabs Off 
Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles 

October 25th

NETFLIX
Absolute Beginners (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES
Burning Betrayal (BR) — NETFLIX FILM
Life on Our Planet — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 3

DISNEY+
Big City Greens (S4, 5 episodes)
Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (S2, 8 episodes)
Theme Song Takeover (Shorts) (S3, 7 episodes)
Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safar– All Episodes Streaming

MAX
Bargain Mansions, Season 5 (Magnolia Network)
Strange Evidence, Season 7 (Science Channel)
The Murder Tapes, Season 6A (ID)

PARAMOUNT+
Isle of MTV: Malta
Air Disasters (Seasons 1-7)
MTV Cribs (Season 19)
Reno 911! It’s A Wonderful Heist

HULU
Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari: Complete Season 1

PEACOCK
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Found, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
Winter House, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo) 

PRIME VIDEO
Studio 666

October 26th

NETFLIX
PLUTO (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

DISNEY+
Loki – Episode 4 (Available at 6:00pm PT)

MAX
The Haunted Museum, Season 2 (Travel Channel)

HULU
FX’s American Horror Stories: Four-Episode Huluween Event
My Evil Sister: Complete Season 1
The President’s Book of Secrets: Complete Season 1
Tiny House Hunting: Complete Season 4
The Torso Killer Confessions: Complete Season 1
Waterfront House Hunting: Complete Season 2
Master Gardener

PEACOCK
Chucky, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Home
Lil’ Stompers, Season 1, New Episodes (Peacock)
Magnum P.I., Season 5B, New Episode (NBC)
Quantum Leap, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

PRIME VIDEO
Sebastian Fitzek’s Therapy

October 27th

NETFLIX
Pain Hustlers — NETFLIX FILM
Sister Death (ES)– NETFLIX FILM
Tore (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES
Yellow Door: ’90s Lo-fi Film Club (KR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

DISNEY+
Explorer: Lake of Fire (Special)
LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red – Premiere
Goosebumps – Episode 7

MAX
A Time to Kill, Season 4A (ID)
Diary of an Old Home, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)
Adult Swim Smalls, Season 5 (Adult Swim)

PARAMOUNT+
Fellow Travelers premiere

HULU
Shoresy: Complete Season 2
Explorer: Lake of Fire: Special Premiere
Begin Again 
Susie Searches 

PEACOCK
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Five Nights at Freddy’s
L’il Stompers, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

PRIME VIDEO
The Girl Who Killed Her Parents – The Confession

October 28th

NETFLIX
Castaway Diva (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX
Mecha Builders (Cartoon Network)

PEACOCK
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

October 29th

NETFLIX
Botched Season 1

MAX
The Gilded Age, Season 2 (HBO)

PEACOCK
George to the Rescue, Season 14, New Episode (LXTV)

October 30th

PEACOCK
¿Qué Dicen los Famosos?, Season 1B, New Episode (Telemundo)

October 31st

NETFLIX
Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga — NETFLIX COMEDY

DISNEY+
Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Episode 6 (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)

HULU
Jiro Dreams of Sushi

PEACOCK
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Buried in The Backyard, Season 5, New Episodes (Oxygen)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)
The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

PRIME VIDEO
Book Club: The Next Chapter

