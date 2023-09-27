Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, MAX & Other Major Streaming Services in October 2023

A new month means new movies and TV shows on all of the major streaming services, and October is just around the corner. This weekend, when September officially comes to an end, we have plenty of new titles to look forward to on many of our favorite streaming services. Netflix, Disney+, Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and Prime Video have all revealed the full lineups of new streaming options set to be released throughout the month of October.

Midway through the month, on October 12th, Netflix will be delivering another limited series from beloved horror filmmaker Mike Flanagan. The creator of The Haunting of Hill House returns next month with The Fall of the House of Usher. Netflix will also be releasing new original films like Fair Play and Pain Hustlers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Disney+ is bringing the next chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the screen in October, with the debut of Loki Season 2. The new installment of Loki kicks off with a premiere on October 5th.

You can check out the full list of October’s streaming additions below!

October 1st

NETFLIX

60 Days In: Season 4

A Beautiful Mind

American Beauty

Backdraft

Casper

Catch Me If You Can

Cinderella Man

Colombiana

Drake & Josh: Seasons 1-3

Dune (2021)

Elysium

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Gladiator

Hot Tub Time Machine

Kung Fu Panda

Love Actually

Margot at the Wedding

Miss Juneteenth

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Role Models

Runaway Bride

Saving Private Ryan

Scarface

Sex and the City 2

Sex and the City: The Movie

The Adventures of Tintin

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

The Firm

The House Bunny

The Little Rascals (1994)

War of the Worlds

DISNEY+

Toy Story Funday Football (Livestreaming at 9:30am ET)

MAX

3 Godfathers

The Adventures of Pinocchio

All About the Benjamins

The Amazing Panda Adventure

Angels in the Outfield

The Answer Man

Anthropoid

Appaloosa

The Apparition

The Asphalt Jungle

Badlands

Be Cool

Bee Season

Beetlejuice

The Benchwarmers

Blade Runner 2049

Blindspotting

Celeste and Jesse Forever

Cesar Chavez

Charlie Wilson’s War

Control Room

Critters 3

The Curse of Frankenstein

Daphne & Velma

Dark Shadows

Dracula A.D. 1972

Dracula Has Risen from the Grave

Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks, Season 1

Father Figures

Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

The Final Destination

The Five Heartbeats

Flashdance

FLCL: Shoegaze, Season 5

Flight

Focus

Freddy vs. Jason

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare

French Connection II

The French Connection

Friday the 13th (2009)

Furious 7

Get Shorty

Gloria Bell

The Golden Child

The Grey

Hackers

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

The Haunting

Horror of Dracula

House of Sand and Fog

The House

If Beale Street Could Talk

In the Heart of the Sea

In the Kitchen with Abner and Amanda, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)

Ismael’s Ghosts

Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror, Season 1 (Travel Channel)

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

Jumanji

Just Wright

Kate & Leopold

The Last Stand

Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III

The Legend of Bagger Vance

The Letter

Looney Tunes: Back In Action

The Lost Boys

Love Jones

Meet Dave

Men at Work

The Mod Squad

The Mummy

The Neverending Story

The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter

A Night at the Roxbury

An Officer and a Gentleman

Oracle

Out of the Past

Paper Towns

Pet Sematary (1989)

Pet Sematary II

The Phantom of The Opera (2004)

Pleasantville

Poltergeist (1982)

Pootie Tang

The Pyramid

Ranch to Table, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)

The Ringleader: The Case of the Bling Ring (HBO)

Rock of Ages

Roger & Me

Running Scared

Scream

Scream 2

Scream 3

Skin

Small Soldiers

Son of the Mask

Soylent Green

Spartan

Species

Species II

Species III

Speedway

Spinout

Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye

Teen Spirit

Teen Titans Go!: Welcome To Halloween, Season 8 (Cartoon Network)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

Tom and Jerry: The Movie

Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale

Tom and Jerry: Santa’s Little Helpers

Trick ‘r Treat

Upgrade

Valerie’s Home Cooking Season 14 (Food Network)

Warm Bodies

The Weekend

What’s Up, Doc?

The Whole Ten Yards

Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Season 10 (The CW)

Whose Streets?

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

PARAMOUNT+

A Royal Night Out

A Simple Plan

Airplane!

Airplane II: The Sequel

Akeelah and the Bee

Almost Famous

American Graffiti

An American Haunting

Babel

Bend It Like Beckham

Beowulf (2007)

Best Defense

Better Off Dead

Big Game

Birthday Girl

Birthmarked

Body Cam

Chocolate City

Citizen Ruth

Clerks

Crawl

Croupier

Dance Flick

Dead Presidents

Deep Impact

Defiance

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

District 9

Dotty & Soul

Doubt

Eye for An Eye

Face/Off

Fatal Attraction

Fear the Night

Firestarter (1987)

First Blood

Flesh and Bone

Follow Her

Getting Even with Dad

God’s Waiting Room

Harlem Nights

Hart’s War

Home For The Holidays (1995)

Hoosiers

Igby Goes Down

In & Out

In The Bedroom

In The Heights

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Inside Llewyn Davis

Into The Wild

Iris

Jackass Number Two

Jessabelle

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker

Just Between Friends

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

LX 2048

Malcolm X

Mansfield Park

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein

Mean Creek

Midnight Cowboy

Minority Report

Moonstruck

More American Graffiti

Mr. & Mrs. Bridge

Mrs. Brown

Mulholland Drive

Notorious

Phantasm

Pioneer Woman

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Private Parts

Rambo III

Rambo: First Blood Part II

Raze

Salmon Fishing in the Yemen

Save the Last Dance

Saving Private Ryan

Say Anything

School Ties

Scrooged

Semper Fi

Sexy Beast

Silence

Six Degrees of Separation

Sleeping with the Enemy

Smoke Signals

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

Smokey and the Bandit Part 3

Summer of Sam

Suspiria (1977)

Teeth

The Aviator

The Boys in the Band

The Contractor

The Conversation

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Duchess

The Firm

The Grudge

The Host

The Integrity of Joseph Chambers

The Italian Job (1969)

The Italian Job (2003)

The Love Guru

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

The Missouri Breaks

The Newton Boys

The Original Kings of Comedy

The Prestige

The Queen

The Remains of the Day

The Ring Two

The Station Agent

The Warriors

The Wings of the Dove

Titanic

Train to Busan

Universal Soldier

Vampire in Brooklyn

Vamps

Vanilla Sky

What Lies Beneath

Who’s Harry Crumb?

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Young Adult

HULU

The Amazing Race: Complete Season 22

America’s Next Top Model: Complete Seasons 4-5, 9-10

Ash vs. Evil Dead: Complete Series

Crazy Fun Park: Complete Limited Series

Stephen King’s Rose Red: Complete Series

Survivor: Complete Seasons 2-7

Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)

Undercover Boss: Complete Season 9

21 & Over

50 First Dates

Abduction

An American Citizen

Beyond JFK

Bogus

Ceremony

Daybreakers

Dark Shadows

Dazed and Confused

Devil’s Due

Die Hard 2

Don’t Say A Word

The Double

Driven

Easy A

The Empty Man

Exorcism Of Emily Rose

Exorcist: The Beginning

The Extra Man

Fat Albert

Fighting

FoodInc.

Flight Of The Phoenix

Funny People

Godzilla 2000

Godzilla: Final Wars

Godzilla (1998)

Good Day To Be Black And Sexy

Hanna

Hollywood Homicide

The Hunter

Interview With the Vampire

It (Stephen King’s)

Leprechaun

Leprechaun II

Leprechaun III

Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space

Leprechaun V: In The Hood

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood

Leprechaun Origins

Leprechaun Returns

Little Miss Sunshine

Mona Lisa Smile

Murder on the Orient Express (2017)

The New Age

Nightmare Alley (2021)

Nobody Walks

Oblivion

The Omen (2006)

Ondine

Outrage: Way of the Yakuza

Perfect Stranger

Phone Booth

Pusher II: With Blood On My Hands

Pusher III: I’m The Angel Of Death

Pusher I

Q & A

Rudy

The Sacrament

Shaun Of The Dead

Sleepless in Seattle

Stoker

Sunchaser

Stripper

Synchronicity

That Night

Todo Cambia

Tower Heist

Turtle Beach

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married?

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too?

Underwater

Pain & Gain

Star Trek (2009)

Tropic Thunder

It Chapter Two

Doctor Sleep

PEACOCK

Back to the Future

Back to the Future II

Back to the Future III

Bridesmaids

Casper’s Haunted Christmas

Clay Pigeons

Cowboys & Aliens

Death Becomes Her

The Dilemma

E.T., The Extra Terrestrial

Ender’s Game

Escape Plan

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

Exorcist: The Beginning

The Faculty

Hell Fest

Honey

Honey 2

Hot Fuzz

How to Train Your Dragon

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer

Inside Man

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Jurassic World

Krampus

The Mist

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension

Paul

Scream 4

Separation

Shaun of the Dead

Silent Hill

Split

Step Brothers

TED

Texas Chainsaw 3D

Traffic

Trainwreck

Vampire Academy

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Winchester

Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey

Zombieland

PRIME VIDEO

Frasier S1-11

Hit S3

A Fish Called Wanda

A Guy Thing

A View To A Kill

A Star Is Born (1976)

Abduction

Arsenal

Beethoven

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

Body of Evidence

Bolero

Bowling for Columbine

Bubba Ho-Tep

Casino Royale

Charlotte’s Web

Crawl

Daybreakers

Detroit

Diamonds Are Forever

Die Another Day

Dirty Work

Disturbing Behavior

Doom

Dr. No

Eight Men Out

Flesh & Blood

For The Love Of The Game

For Your Eyes Only

From Russia With Love

Godzilla vs. Kong

Going My Way

Goldeneye

Goldfinger

Green Lantern

Hall Pass

High-Rise

Holiday In Handcuffs

Holiday Inn

Hotel Rwanda

It’s Complicated

Jesse Stone: Benefit Of The Doubt

Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost

Jesse Stone: Lost In Paradise

Jesse Stone: No Remorse

Jesse Stone: Thin Ice

John Tucker Must Die

King Solomon’s Mines

Lawless

Legally Blonde

License To Kill

Live And Let Die

Mac and Me

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You

Mars Attacks!

Masters Of The Universe

Mean Creek

Moby Dick

Moneyball

Moonraker

Much Ado About Nothing

Mulholland Falls

My Adventures With Santa

Nanny McPhee

Nanny McPhee Returns

Navy Seals

Nerve

Never Say Never Again

No Sleep ‘Til Christmas

Nowitzki The Perfect Shot

Nutcracker: The Motion Picture

Octopussy

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Original Sin

Rain Man

Red Corner

Righteous Kill

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Sicario

Spectre

Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron

The Suicide Squad

That’s Entertainment

The Apartment

The Birdcage

The Intouchables

The Mistle-Tones

The Sugarland Express

The Day After Tomorrow

The Defiant Ones

The Firm

The Golden Compass

The Greatest Story Ever Told

The Little Things

The Living Daylights

The Love Guru

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Party

The Shop Around the Corner

The Spy Who Loved Me

The Untouchables

The Wedding Singer

The World is Not Enough

Thunderball

Tomorrow Never Dies

UHF

Universal Soldier

You Only Live Twice

October 2nd

NETFLIX

Strawberry Shortcake and the Beast of Berry Bog

DISNEY+

Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats

PARAMOUNT+

Lotería Loca (Season 1)

The Price is Right at Night

HULU

Appendage: Film Premiere

Fright Krewe: Complete Season 1

Bob’s Burgers: Season 14 Premiere

Family Guy: Season 22 Premiere

The Simpsons: Season 35 Premiere

Aftermath with William Shatner: Seasons 1-2

Alone: An Inside Look

America’s Book of Secrets

America’s Psychic Challenge: Complete Season 1

American Haunting: Complete Season 1

American Ripper

Amish Witches

Beyond Scared Straight: Season 2 and 8

Beyond the Headlines: Escaping the NXIVM Cult with Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1

Beyond the Headlines: Secrets of a Marine’s Wife: Complete Season 1

Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal With Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1

Butchers of the Bayou: Complete Season 1

Casanova Killers : Complete Season 1

Celebrity Ghost Stories (2009): Complete Season 2

Cursed: The Bell Witch: Complete Season 1

Dance Moms: Complete Season 7

Dance Moms: Abby’s Studio Rescue: Complete Season 1

Dead Again: Complete Season 1

Duck Dynasty: Complete Seasons 5 and 8

Extreme Unboxing: Complete Season 1

Flip This House: Complete Season 3

The Haunting Of. . . Complete Seasons 2-4

Killer Kids: Complete Season 1

Killer Teens: Complete Season 1

Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Season 3

Little Women: Dallas: Complete Season 1

Little Women: LA: Complete Season 3

Married at First Sight: Complete Seasons 4 and 9

Model Killers: Complete Season 1

Mountain Men: Complete Season 6

Murder on Maple Drive: Special Premiere

My Haunted House: Complete Seasons 1-2

Paranormal Cops: Complete Season 1

Pawn Stars: Complete Seasons 13 and 14

Psychic Kids: Complete Season 1

The Unexplained: Complete Season 1

Who Killed Tupac? Complete Season 1

Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 2

PEACOCK

¿Qué Dicen los Famosos?, Season 1B, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Fright Krewe, Season 1, All Episodes

The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Trippin’ With Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris, Season 1, New Episodes (E!)

When Calls The Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)

October 3rd

NETFLIX

Beth Stelling: If You Didn’t Want Me Then — NETFLIX COMEDY

DISNEY+

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Episode 2 (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)

Star Wars: Ahsoka – Finale

MAX

Hostage 911, Season 1 (ID)

PARAMOUNT+

The Young & the Restless (Season 51)

PEACOCK

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

The Next Three Days

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)

The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

PRIME VIDEO

Billions S5

Make Me Scream

October 4th

NETFLIX

Beckham (UK) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Keys to the Heart (PH) — NETFLIX FILM

Race to the Summit (DE) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber: Season 1

DISNEY+

Haunted Mansion

Hailey’s On It! (S1, 5 episodes)

Kiff (S1, 1 episode)

SuperKitties (S1, 3 episodes)

The Villains of Valley View (S2, 4 episodes)

MAX

Bering Sea Gold, Season 11B (Discovery Channel)

Ghost Adventures: Devil Island, Special (Discovery Channel)

Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America, Season 2 (Science Channel)

PARAMOUNT+

Blaze and the Monster Machines (Season 6)

Ex on the Beach (Season 6)

Louis Tomlinson: All of Those Voices

Siesta Key (Season 5)

PEACOCK

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Found, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

October 5th

NETFLIX

Everything Now (UK) — NETFLIX SERIES

Khufiya (IN) — NETFLIX FILM

Lupin: Part 3 (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Loki (Season 2) – Premiere (Available at 6:00pm PT)

MAX

BattleBots, Season 7B (Discovery Channel)

Oscar’s Handmade Halloween (Max Original)

Our Flag Means Death, Season 2 (Max Original)

PARAMOUNT+

Bargain premiere

Monster High 2 premiere

HULU

The Boogeyman

PEACOCK

Chucky, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Magnum P.I., Season 5B, New Episode (NBC)

Quantum Leap, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

October 6th

NETFLIX

A Deadly Invitation (MX) — NETFLIX FILM

Ballerina (KR) — NETFLIX FILM

Fair Play — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

Camping Out

Chips Ahoy

Fiddling Around

Inferior Decorator

Old MacDonald Duck

When the Cat’s Away

Wyken, Blyken and Nod

MAX

90 Day Fiance Pillow Talk: Before The 90 Days, Season 6 (TLC)

Bugs Bunny Builders: Hard Hat Time: Haunted Garage (Cartoon Network)

Deane’s Dynasty (Max Original)

HGTV Urban Oasis Special (HGTV)

PARAMOUNT+

The Caine Mutiny Court Martial premiere

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines premiere

HULU

Undead Unluck: Series Premiere

Bobi Wine: The People’s President: Special Premiere

The Tank

Zombie Town

PEACOCK

The Continental: From The World Of John Wick, Night 3 (Peacock Original)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

PRIME VIDEO

Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe

Totally Killer

October 7th

NETFLIX

Strong Girl Nam-soon (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Jessica’s Big Little World, Season 1 (Cartoon Network)

Makeover by Monday, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)

Ready to Love, Season 3C (OWN)

HULU

A Lot of Nothing

PEACOCK

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

WWE Fastlane (English and Spanish)

PRIME VIDEO

Tale of the Nine Tailed

October 8th

MAX

90 Day Fiance, Season 10 (TLC)

Last Stop Larrimah (2023) (HBO)

Teen Titans Go!: Haunted Tank, Season 8 (Cartoon Network)

HULU

Standing Up Falling Down

Swift

PEACOCK

Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer, Season 6, New Episode (Litton)

George to the Rescue, Season 14, New Episode (LXTV)

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 2, New Episode (Litton)

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom: Protecting the Wild, Season 1, New Episode (Litton)

One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 4, New Episode (Litton)

October 9th

NETFLIX

After

Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure

Stranded with my Mother-in-Law (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

The Matthew Shepard Story: An American Hate Crime (ID)

PARAMOUNT+

The Starling Girl

HULU

The Mill: Film Premiere

PEACOCK

The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

When Calls The Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)

PRIME VIDEO

Missing Link

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies

October 10th

NETFLIX

DI4RIES: Season 2 Part 1 (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES

Last One Standing: Season 2 (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Episode 3 (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)

MAX

No Accident (2023) (HBO)

Street Outlaws vs. The World (Discovery Channel)

PARAMOUNT+

Painkiller: The Tylenol Murders premiere

HULU

Finnick

PEACOCK

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

LEGO: Jurassic Park: The Unofficial Retelling, New Episode (Peacock)

Real Murderers of Atlanta, Season 2B, New Episodes (Oxygen)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)

The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

When Calls The Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)

PRIME VIDEO

Copshop

Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe

Renfield

October 11th

NETFLIX

Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

It Follows

Once Upon a Star (TH) — NETFLIX FILM

Pact of Silence (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S2, 7 episodes)

Broken Karaoke (Shorts) (S2, 3 episodes)

The Simpsons (S34, 22 episodes)

Heartland Docs, (S5, 12 episodes)

4EVER – All Episodes Streaming

MAX

Crimefeed (ID)

Ghost Adventures, Season 20C (Discovery Channel)

PARAMOUNT+

Are You Afraid of the Dark? (2019) (Season 3)

Inside the Factory (Seasons 3-5)

HULU

Heartland Docs, DVM: Season 5 Premiere

PEACOCK

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Found, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

When Calls The Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)

PRIME VIDEO

The Greatest Show Never Made

Awareness

October 12th

NETFLIX

Deliver Us from Evil

The Fall of the House of Usher — NETFLIX SERIES

GOOD NIGHT WORLD (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising: Season 1: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

DISNEY+

Loki – Episode 2 (Available at 6:00pm PT)

MAX

Doom Patrol, Season 4 (Max Original)

Frankelda’s Book of Spooks (Max Original)

PARAMOUNT+

Frasier premiere

HULU

Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted House: Documentary Premiere

Food Tech: Complete Season 1

Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation: Special Premiere

I Survived: Complete Seasons 3-4

Paranormal State: Complete Season 1

Suicide Missions: Complete Season 1

The First 48: Complete Season 20

Daliland

PEACOCK

The Black Phone

Chucky, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Magnum P.I., Season 5B, New Episode (NBC)

Quantum Leap, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Superbuns, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)

PRIME VIDEO

Blended

October 13th

NETFLIX

The Conference (SE) — NETFLIX FILM

Ijogbon (NG) — NETFLIX FILM

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

DISNEY+

Goosebumps – Episodes 1-5 Streaming

PARAMOUNT+

Raid The Cage (Season 1)

HULU

Goosebumps: Series Premiere

Nocebo

PEACOCK

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams, All Episodes (Peacock Original)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

PRIME VIDEO

Everybody Loves Diamonds

The Burial

October 14th

MAX

Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out, Season 5 (Food Network)

HULU

Empire of Light

PEACOCK

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

October 15th

NETFLIX

Camp Courage — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

MAX

Naked and Afraid, Season 9C (Discovery Channel)

HULU

One Piece: Complete Season 10 (DUBBED)

Centurion

Filth

Hobo With A Shotgun

I’m Still Here

Ragnarok

Slotherhouse

Venus And Serena

Viva

PEACOCK

Earth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer, Season 6, New Episode (Litton)

George to the Rescue, Season 14, New Episode (LXTV)

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 2, New Episode (Litton)

Mutual Of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom: Protecting The Wild, Season 1, New Episode (Litton)

One Team: The Power Of Sports, Season 4, New Episode (Litton)

PRIME VIDEO

Half + Half S1-S4

One On One S1-S5

October 16th

NETFLIX

Oggy Oggy: Season 3 (FR) — NETFLIX FAMILY

MAX

Wardens of the North (Animal Planet)

PARAMOUNT+

Vindicta premiere

HULU

Capricorn One

Perfect Strangers

PEACOCK

47 Ronin

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

HellBoy (2019)

The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Rob Zombie’s Halloween II

Rob Zombie’s Halloween

When Calls The Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)

You, Me and Dupree

PRIME VIDEO

Long Shot

October 17th

NETFLIX

The Devil on Trial (UK) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had — NETFLIX COMEDY

I Woke Up A Vampire — NETFLIX SERIES

Silver Linings Playbook

DISNEY+

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Episode 4 (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)

PARAMOUNT+

Crush premiere

HULU

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

PEACOCK

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Homicide For The Holidays, Season 5, New Episode (Oxygen)

The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)

The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

October 18th

NETFLIX

Kaala Paani (IN) — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

PJ Masks: Power Heroes Music Videos (Shorts) (S1, 10 episodes)

MAX

Good Bones, Season 8 (HGTV)

PARAMOUNT+

Homefront

Teen Mom Family Reunion (Seasons 1-2)

Teen Mom: Girls Night In (Seasons 1-2)

Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant Season 3)

The Penguins of Madagascar (Season 2)

Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan (Season 3)

HULU

Living for the Dead: Complete Season 1

PEACOCK

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Found, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

October 19th

NETFLIX

American Ninja Warrior Seasons 12-13

Bebefinn: Season 2

Ghost Hunters: Seasons 8-9

Bodies (UK) — NETFLIX SERIES

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix — NETFLIX ANIME

Crashing Eid (SA) — NETFLIX SERIES

Crypto Boy (NL) — NETFLIX FILM

Neon — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Loki – Episode 3 (Available at 6:00pm PT)

MAX

Candy Cruz (Max Original)

Peter & the Wolf (2023) (Max Original)

Teenage Kiss: The Future Is Dead (Max Original)

HULU

The Curse of Civil War Gold: Complete Season 2

Epic Meal Empire: Complete Season 1

Hideous Houses: Complete Season 1

I Killed My BFF: Complete Seasons 2-3

Teenage Newlyweds: Complete Season 1

Vanished: Searching for My Sister: Special Premiere

PEACOCK

Chucky, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Magnum P.I., Season 5B, New Episode (NBC)

Quantum Leap, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Wolf Like Me, Season 2, All Episodes

October 20th

NETFLIX

Big Mouth: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES

Creature (TR)– NETFLIX SERIES

Disco Inferno — NETFLIX FILM

Doona! (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Elite: Season 7 (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

Flashback — NETFLIX FILM

Kandasamys: The Baby (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM

Old Dads — NETFLIX FILM

Surviving Paradise (UK) — NETFLIX SERIES

Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris (UK) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

DISNEY+

Werewolf by Night in Color

Goosebumps – Episode 6

MAX

Beach Cottage Chronicles, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)

Cabin Chronicles: Renovation (Magnolia Network)

Cuquin

First Time Fixer, Season 5 (Magnolia Network)

HULU

Cobweb

PEACOCK

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, 2023*

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

PRIME VIDEO

Upload S3

Sayen: La Ruta Seca

Surrounded

October 21st

HULU

Life Upside Down

Totally Under Control

PEACOCK

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

October 22nd

MAX

aka MR. CHOW (2023) (HBO)

PEACOCK

George to the Rescue, Season 14, New Episode (LXTV)

October 23rd

NETFLIX

Princess Power: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

MAX

30 Coins, Season 2 (HBO)

Justice League: Warworld (2023)

PEACOCK

¿Qué Dicen los Famosos?, Season 1B, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

PRIME VIDEO

Shazam! Fury Of The Gods

October 24th

NETFLIX

The Family Business: Seasons 1-4

Minions

Get Gotti — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Pete Holmes: I Am Not For Everyone — NETFLIX COMEDY

DISNEY+

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Episode 5 (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)

MAX

30 Coins, Season 2 (HBO)

Justice League: Warworld (2023)

PARAMOUNT+

Milli Vanilli premiere

PEACOCK

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Krishnas: Gurus. Karma. Murder., All Episodes (Peacock Original)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)

The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

PRIME VIDEO

Zainab Johnson: Hijabs Off

Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles

October 25th

NETFLIX

Absolute Beginners (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES

Burning Betrayal (BR) — NETFLIX FILM

Life on Our Planet — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 3

DISNEY+

Big City Greens (S4, 5 episodes)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (S2, 8 episodes)

Theme Song Takeover (Shorts) (S3, 7 episodes)

Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari – All Episodes Streaming

MAX

Bargain Mansions, Season 5 (Magnolia Network)

Strange Evidence, Season 7 (Science Channel)

The Murder Tapes, Season 6A (ID)

PARAMOUNT+

Isle of MTV: Malta

Air Disasters (Seasons 1-7)

MTV Cribs (Season 19)

Reno 911! It’s A Wonderful Heist

HULU

Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari: Complete Season 1

PEACOCK

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Found, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

Winter House, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

PRIME VIDEO

Studio 666

October 26th

NETFLIX

PLUTO (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

DISNEY+

Loki – Episode 4 (Available at 6:00pm PT)

MAX

The Haunted Museum, Season 2 (Travel Channel)

HULU

FX’s American Horror Stories: Four-Episode Huluween Event

My Evil Sister: Complete Season 1

The President’s Book of Secrets: Complete Season 1

Tiny House Hunting: Complete Season 4

The Torso Killer Confessions: Complete Season 1

Waterfront House Hunting: Complete Season 2

Master Gardener

PEACOCK

Chucky, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Home

Lil’ Stompers, Season 1, New Episodes (Peacock)

Magnum P.I., Season 5B, New Episode (NBC)

Quantum Leap, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

PRIME VIDEO

Sebastian Fitzek’s Therapy

October 27th

NETFLIX

Pain Hustlers — NETFLIX FILM

Sister Death (ES)– NETFLIX FILM

Tore (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES

Yellow Door: ’90s Lo-fi Film Club (KR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

DISNEY+

Explorer: Lake of Fire (Special)

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red – Premiere

Goosebumps – Episode 7

MAX

A Time to Kill, Season 4A (ID)

Diary of an Old Home, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)

Adult Swim Smalls, Season 5 (Adult Swim)

PARAMOUNT+

Fellow Travelers premiere

HULU

Shoresy: Complete Season 2

Explorer: Lake of Fire: Special Premiere

Begin Again

Susie Searches

PEACOCK

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Five Nights at Freddy’s

L’il Stompers, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

PRIME VIDEO

The Girl Who Killed Her Parents – The Confession

October 28th

NETFLIX

Castaway Diva (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Mecha Builders (Cartoon Network)

PEACOCK

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

October 29th

NETFLIX

Botched Season 1

MAX

The Gilded Age, Season 2 (HBO)

PEACOCK

George to the Rescue, Season 14, New Episode (LXTV)

October 30th

PEACOCK

¿Qué Dicen los Famosos?, Season 1B, New Episode (Telemundo)

October 31st

NETFLIX

Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga — NETFLIX COMEDY

DISNEY+

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Episode 6 (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)

HULU

Jiro Dreams of Sushi

PEACOCK

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Buried in The Backyard, Season 5, New Episodes (Oxygen)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)

The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

PRIME VIDEO

Book Club: The Next Chapter