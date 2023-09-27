Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, MAX & Other Major Streaming Services in October 2023

A new month means new movies and TV shows on all of the major streaming services, and October is just around the corner. This weekend, when September officially comes to an end, we have plenty of new titles to look forward to on many of our favorite streaming services. Netflix, Disney+, Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and Prime Video have all revealed the full lineups of new streaming options set to be released throughout the month of October.
Midway through the month, on October 12th, Netflix will be delivering another limited series from beloved horror filmmaker Mike Flanagan. The creator of The Haunting of Hill House returns next month with The Fall of the House of Usher. Netflix will also be releasing new original films like Fair Play and Pain Hustlers.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Disney+ is bringing the next chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the screen in October, with the debut of Loki Season 2. The new installment of Loki kicks off with a premiere on October 5th.
You can check out the full list of October’s streaming additions below!
October 1st
NETFLIX
60 Days In: Season 4
A Beautiful Mind
American Beauty
Backdraft
Casper
Catch Me If You Can
Cinderella Man
Colombiana
Drake & Josh: Seasons 1-3
Dune (2021)
Elysium
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Gladiator
Hot Tub Time Machine
Kung Fu Panda
Love Actually
Margot at the Wedding
Miss Juneteenth
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
My Best Friend’s Wedding
Role Models
Runaway Bride
Saving Private Ryan
Scarface
Sex and the City 2
Sex and the City: The Movie
The Adventures of Tintin
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
The Firm
The House Bunny
The Little Rascals (1994)
War of the Worlds
DISNEY+
Toy Story Funday Football (Livestreaming at 9:30am ET)
MAX
3 Godfathers
The Adventures of Pinocchio
All About the Benjamins
The Amazing Panda Adventure
Angels in the Outfield
The Answer Man
Anthropoid
Appaloosa
The Apparition
The Asphalt Jungle
Badlands
Be Cool
Bee Season
Beetlejuice
The Benchwarmers
Blade Runner 2049
Blindspotting
Celeste and Jesse Forever
Cesar Chavez
Charlie Wilson’s War
Control Room
Critters 3
The Curse of Frankenstein
Daphne & Velma
Dark Shadows
Dracula A.D. 1972
Dracula Has Risen from the Grave
Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks, Season 1
Father Figures
Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5
The Final Destination
The Five Heartbeats
Flashdance
FLCL: Shoegaze, Season 5
Flight
Focus
Freddy vs. Jason
Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare
French Connection II
The French Connection
Friday the 13th (2009)
Furious 7
Get Shorty
Gloria Bell
The Golden Child
The Grey
Hackers
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
The Haunting
Horror of Dracula
House of Sand and Fog
The House
If Beale Street Could Talk
In the Heart of the Sea
In the Kitchen with Abner and Amanda, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)
Ismael’s Ghosts
Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror, Season 1 (Travel Channel)
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
Jumanji
Just Wright
Kate & Leopold
The Last Stand
Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III
The Legend of Bagger Vance
The Letter
Looney Tunes: Back In Action
The Lost Boys
Love Jones
Meet Dave
Men at Work
The Mod Squad
The Mummy
The Neverending Story
The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter
A Night at the Roxbury
An Officer and a Gentleman
Oracle
Out of the Past
Paper Towns
Pet Sematary (1989)
Pet Sematary II
The Phantom of The Opera (2004)
Pleasantville
Poltergeist (1982)
Pootie Tang
The Pyramid
Ranch to Table, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)
The Ringleader: The Case of the Bling Ring (HBO)
Rock of Ages
Roger & Me
Running Scared
Scream
Scream 2
Scream 3
Skin
Small Soldiers
Son of the Mask
Soylent Green
Spartan
Species
Species II
Species III
Speedway
Spinout
Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye
Teen Spirit
Teen Titans Go!: Welcome To Halloween, Season 8 (Cartoon Network)
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
Tom and Jerry: The Movie
Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale
Tom and Jerry: Santa’s Little Helpers
Trick ‘r Treat
Upgrade
Valerie’s Home Cooking Season 14 (Food Network)
Warm Bodies
The Weekend
What’s Up, Doc?
The Whole Ten Yards
Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Season 10 (The CW)
Whose Streets?
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
PARAMOUNT+
A Royal Night Out
A Simple Plan
Airplane!
Airplane II: The Sequel
Akeelah and the Bee
Almost Famous
American Graffiti
An American Haunting
Babel
Bend It Like Beckham
Beowulf (2007)
Best Defense
Better Off Dead
Big Game
Birthday Girl
Birthmarked
Body Cam
Chocolate City
Citizen Ruth
Clerks
Crawl
Croupier
Dance Flick
Dead Presidents
Deep Impact
Defiance
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
District 9
Dotty & Soul
Doubt
Eye for An Eye
Face/Off
Fatal Attraction
Fear the Night
Firestarter (1987)
First Blood
Flesh and Bone
Follow Her
Getting Even with Dad
God’s Waiting Room
Harlem Nights
Hart’s War
Home For The Holidays (1995)
Hoosiers
Igby Goes Down
In & Out
In The Bedroom
In The Heights
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Inside Llewyn Davis
Into The Wild
Iris
Jackass Number Two
Jessabelle
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
Just Between Friends
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
LX 2048
Malcolm X
Mansfield Park
Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein
Mean Creek
Midnight Cowboy
Minority Report
Moonstruck
More American Graffiti
Mr. & Mrs. Bridge
Mrs. Brown
Mulholland Drive
Notorious
Phantasm
Pioneer Woman
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Private Parts
Rambo III
Rambo: First Blood Part II
Raze
Salmon Fishing in the Yemen
Save the Last Dance
Saving Private Ryan
Say Anything
School Ties
Scrooged
Semper Fi
Sexy Beast
Silence
Six Degrees of Separation
Sleeping with the Enemy
Smoke Signals
Smokey and the Bandit
Smokey and the Bandit II
Smokey and the Bandit Part 3
Summer of Sam
Suspiria (1977)
Teeth
The Aviator
The Boys in the Band
The Contractor
The Conversation
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Duchess
The Firm
The Grudge
The Host
The Integrity of Joseph Chambers
The Italian Job (1969)
The Italian Job (2003)
The Love Guru
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
The Missouri Breaks
The Newton Boys
The Original Kings of Comedy
The Prestige
The Queen
The Remains of the Day
The Ring Two
The Station Agent
The Warriors
The Wings of the Dove
Titanic
Train to Busan
Universal Soldier
Vampire in Brooklyn
Vamps
Vanilla Sky
What Lies Beneath
Who’s Harry Crumb?
William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)
Young Adult
HULU
The Amazing Race: Complete Season 22
America’s Next Top Model: Complete Seasons 4-5, 9-10
Ash vs. Evil Dead: Complete Series
Crazy Fun Park: Complete Limited Series
Stephen King’s Rose Red: Complete Series
Survivor: Complete Seasons 2-7
Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)
Undercover Boss: Complete Season 9
21 & Over
50 First Dates
Abduction
An American Citizen
Beyond JFK
Bogus
Ceremony
Daybreakers
Dark Shadows
Dazed and Confused
Devil’s Due
Die Hard 2
Don’t Say A Word
The Double
Driven
Easy A
The Empty Man
Exorcism Of Emily Rose
Exorcist: The Beginning
The Extra Man
Fat Albert
Fighting
FoodInc.
Flight Of The Phoenix
Funny People
Godzilla 2000
Godzilla: Final Wars
Godzilla (1998)
Good Day To Be Black And Sexy
Hanna
Hollywood Homicide
The Hunter
Interview With the Vampire
It (Stephen King’s)
Leprechaun
Leprechaun II
Leprechaun III
Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space
Leprechaun V: In The Hood
Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood
Leprechaun Origins
Leprechaun Returns
Little Miss Sunshine
Mona Lisa Smile
Murder on the Orient Express (2017)
The New Age
Nightmare Alley (2021)
Nobody Walks
Oblivion
The Omen (2006)
Ondine
Outrage: Way of the Yakuza
Perfect Stranger
Phone Booth
Pusher II: With Blood On My Hands
Pusher III: I’m The Angel Of Death
Pusher I
Q & A
Rudy
The Sacrament
Shaun Of The Dead
Sleepless in Seattle
Stoker
Sunchaser
Stripper
Synchronicity
That Night
Todo Cambia
Tower Heist
Turtle Beach
Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married?
Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too?
Underwater
Pain & Gain
Star Trek (2009)
Tropic Thunder
It Chapter Two
Doctor Sleep
PEACOCK
Back to the Future
Back to the Future II
Back to the Future III
Bridesmaids
Casper’s Haunted Christmas
Clay Pigeons
Cowboys & Aliens
Death Becomes Her
The Dilemma
E.T., The Extra Terrestrial
Ender’s Game
Escape Plan
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
Exorcist: The Beginning
The Faculty
Hell Fest
Honey
Honey 2
Hot Fuzz
How to Train Your Dragon
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer
Inside Man
Jurassic Park
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Jurassic World
Krampus
The Mist
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension
Paul
Scream 4
Separation
Shaun of the Dead
Silent Hill
Split
Step Brothers
TED
Texas Chainsaw 3D
Traffic
Trainwreck
Vampire Academy
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Winchester
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey
Zombieland
PRIME VIDEO
Frasier S1-11
Hit S3
A Fish Called Wanda
A Guy Thing
A View To A Kill
A Star Is Born (1976)
Abduction
Arsenal
Beethoven
Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
Body of Evidence
Bolero
Bowling for Columbine
Bubba Ho-Tep
Casino Royale
Charlotte’s Web
Crawl
Daybreakers
Detroit
Diamonds Are Forever
Die Another Day
Dirty Work
Disturbing Behavior
Doom
Dr. No
Eight Men Out
Flesh & Blood
For The Love Of The Game
For Your Eyes Only
From Russia With Love
Godzilla vs. Kong
Going My Way
Goldeneye
Goldfinger
Green Lantern
Hall Pass
High-Rise
Holiday In Handcuffs
Holiday Inn
Hotel Rwanda
It’s Complicated
Jesse Stone: Benefit Of The Doubt
Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost
Jesse Stone: Lost In Paradise
Jesse Stone: No Remorse
Jesse Stone: Thin Ice
John Tucker Must Die
King Solomon’s Mines
Lawless
Legally Blonde
License To Kill
Live And Let Die
Mac and Me
Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mars Attacks!
Masters Of The Universe
Mean Creek
Moby Dick
Moneyball
Moonraker
Much Ado About Nothing
Mulholland Falls
My Adventures With Santa
Nanny McPhee
Nanny McPhee Returns
Navy Seals
Nerve
Never Say Never Again
No Sleep ‘Til Christmas
Nowitzki The Perfect Shot
Nutcracker: The Motion Picture
Octopussy
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
Original Sin
Rain Man
Red Corner
Righteous Kill
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Sicario
Spectre
Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron
The Suicide Squad
That’s Entertainment
The Apartment
The Birdcage
The Intouchables
The Mistle-Tones
The Sugarland Express
The Day After Tomorrow
The Defiant Ones
The Firm
The Golden Compass
The Greatest Story Ever Told
The Little Things
The Living Daylights
The Love Guru
The Man with the Golden Gun
The Party
The Shop Around the Corner
The Spy Who Loved Me
The Untouchables
The Wedding Singer
The World is Not Enough
Thunderball
Tomorrow Never Dies
UHF
Universal Soldier
You Only Live Twice
October 2nd
NETFLIX
Strawberry Shortcake and the Beast of Berry Bog
DISNEY+
Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats
PARAMOUNT+
Lotería Loca (Season 1)
The Price is Right at Night
HULU
Appendage: Film Premiere
Fright Krewe: Complete Season 1
Bob’s Burgers: Season 14 Premiere
Family Guy: Season 22 Premiere
The Simpsons: Season 35 Premiere
Aftermath with William Shatner: Seasons 1-2
Alone: An Inside Look
America’s Book of Secrets
America’s Psychic Challenge: Complete Season 1
American Haunting: Complete Season 1
American Ripper
Amish Witches
Beyond Scared Straight: Season 2 and 8
Beyond the Headlines: Escaping the NXIVM Cult with Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1
Beyond the Headlines: Secrets of a Marine’s Wife: Complete Season 1
Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal With Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1
Butchers of the Bayou: Complete Season 1
Casanova Killers : Complete Season 1
Celebrity Ghost Stories (2009): Complete Season 2
Cursed: The Bell Witch: Complete Season 1
Dance Moms: Complete Season 7
Dance Moms: Abby’s Studio Rescue: Complete Season 1
Dead Again: Complete Season 1
Duck Dynasty: Complete Seasons 5 and 8
Extreme Unboxing: Complete Season 1
Flip This House: Complete Season 3
The Haunting Of. . . Complete Seasons 2-4
Killer Kids: Complete Season 1
Killer Teens: Complete Season 1
Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Season 3
Little Women: Dallas: Complete Season 1
Little Women: LA: Complete Season 3
Married at First Sight: Complete Seasons 4 and 9
Model Killers: Complete Season 1
Mountain Men: Complete Season 6
Murder on Maple Drive: Special Premiere
My Haunted House: Complete Seasons 1-2
Paranormal Cops: Complete Season 1
Pawn Stars: Complete Seasons 13 and 14
Psychic Kids: Complete Season 1
The Unexplained: Complete Season 1
Who Killed Tupac? Complete Season 1
Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 2
PEACOCK
¿Qué Dicen los Famosos?, Season 1B, New Episode (Telemundo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Fright Krewe, Season 1, All Episodes
The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
Trippin’ With Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris, Season 1, New Episodes (E!)
When Calls The Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)
October 3rd
NETFLIX
Beth Stelling: If You Didn’t Want Me Then — NETFLIX COMEDY
DISNEY+
Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Episode 2 (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)
Star Wars: Ahsoka – Finale
MAX
Hostage 911, Season 1 (ID)
PARAMOUNT+
The Young & the Restless (Season 51)
PEACOCK
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Next Three Days
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)
The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
PRIME VIDEO
Billions S5
Make Me Scream
October 4th
NETFLIX
Beckham (UK) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Keys to the Heart (PH) — NETFLIX FILM
Race to the Summit (DE) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber: Season 1
DISNEY+
Haunted Mansion
Hailey’s On It! (S1, 5 episodes)
Kiff (S1, 1 episode)
SuperKitties (S1, 3 episodes)
The Villains of Valley View (S2, 4 episodes)
MAX
Bering Sea Gold, Season 11B (Discovery Channel)
Ghost Adventures: Devil Island, Special (Discovery Channel)
Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America, Season 2 (Science Channel)
PARAMOUNT+
Blaze and the Monster Machines (Season 6)
Ex on the Beach (Season 6)
Louis Tomlinson: All of Those Voices
Siesta Key (Season 5)
PEACOCK
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Found, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
October 5th
NETFLIX
Everything Now (UK) — NETFLIX SERIES
Khufiya (IN) — NETFLIX FILM
Lupin: Part 3 (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Loki (Season 2) – Premiere (Available at 6:00pm PT)
MAX
BattleBots, Season 7B (Discovery Channel)
Oscar’s Handmade Halloween (Max Original)
Our Flag Means Death, Season 2 (Max Original)
PARAMOUNT+
Bargain premiere
Monster High 2 premiere
HULU
The Boogeyman
PEACOCK
Chucky, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Magnum P.I., Season 5B, New Episode (NBC)
Quantum Leap, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
October 6th
NETFLIX
A Deadly Invitation (MX) — NETFLIX FILM
Ballerina (KR) — NETFLIX FILM
Fair Play — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
Camping Out
Chips Ahoy
Fiddling Around
Inferior Decorator
Old MacDonald Duck
When the Cat’s Away
Wyken, Blyken and Nod
MAX
90 Day Fiance Pillow Talk: Before The 90 Days, Season 6 (TLC)
Bugs Bunny Builders: Hard Hat Time: Haunted Garage (Cartoon Network)
Deane’s Dynasty (Max Original)
HGTV Urban Oasis Special (HGTV)
PARAMOUNT+
The Caine Mutiny Court Martial premiere
Pet Sematary: Bloodlines premiere
HULU
Undead Unluck: Series Premiere
Bobi Wine: The People’s President: Special Premiere
The Tank
Zombie Town
PEACOCK
The Continental: From The World Of John Wick, Night 3 (Peacock Original)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
PRIME VIDEO
Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe
Totally Killer
October 7th
NETFLIX
Strong Girl Nam-soon (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Jessica’s Big Little World, Season 1 (Cartoon Network)
Makeover by Monday, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)
Ready to Love, Season 3C (OWN)
HULU
A Lot of Nothing
PEACOCK
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
WWE Fastlane (English and Spanish)
PRIME VIDEO
Tale of the Nine Tailed
October 8th
MAX
90 Day Fiance, Season 10 (TLC)
Last Stop Larrimah (2023) (HBO)
Teen Titans Go!: Haunted Tank, Season 8 (Cartoon Network)
HULU
Standing Up Falling Down
Swift
PEACOCK
Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer, Season 6, New Episode (Litton)
George to the Rescue, Season 14, New Episode (LXTV)
Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 2, New Episode (Litton)
Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom: Protecting the Wild, Season 1, New Episode (Litton)
One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 4, New Episode (Litton)
October 9th
NETFLIX
After
Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure
Stranded with my Mother-in-Law (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
The Matthew Shepard Story: An American Hate Crime (ID)
PARAMOUNT+
The Starling Girl
HULU
The Mill: Film Premiere
PEACOCK
The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
When Calls The Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)
PRIME VIDEO
Missing Link
Teen Titans Go! To the Movies
October 10th
NETFLIX
DI4RIES: Season 2 Part 1 (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES
Last One Standing: Season 2 (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Episode 3 (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)
MAX
No Accident (2023) (HBO)
Street Outlaws vs. The World (Discovery Channel)
PARAMOUNT+
Painkiller: The Tylenol Murders premiere
HULU
Finnick
PEACOCK
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
LEGO: Jurassic Park: The Unofficial Retelling, New Episode (Peacock)
Real Murderers of Atlanta, Season 2B, New Episodes (Oxygen)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)
The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
When Calls The Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)
PRIME VIDEO
Copshop
Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe
Renfield
October 11th
NETFLIX
Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
It Follows
Once Upon a Star (TH) — NETFLIX FILM
Pact of Silence (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S2, 7 episodes)
Broken Karaoke (Shorts) (S2, 3 episodes)
The Simpsons (S34, 22 episodes)
Heartland Docs, (S5, 12 episodes)
4EVER – All Episodes Streaming
MAX
Crimefeed (ID)
Ghost Adventures, Season 20C (Discovery Channel)
PARAMOUNT+
Are You Afraid of the Dark? (2019) (Season 3)
Inside the Factory (Seasons 3-5)
HULU
Heartland Docs, DVM: Season 5 Premiere
PEACOCK
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Found, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
When Calls The Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)
PRIME VIDEO
The Greatest Show Never Made
Awareness
October 12th
NETFLIX
Deliver Us from Evil
The Fall of the House of Usher — NETFLIX SERIES
GOOD NIGHT WORLD (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising: Season 1: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
DISNEY+
Loki – Episode 2 (Available at 6:00pm PT)
MAX
Doom Patrol, Season 4 (Max Original)
Frankelda’s Book of Spooks (Max Original)
PARAMOUNT+
Frasier premiere
HULU
Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted House: Documentary Premiere
Food Tech: Complete Season 1
Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation: Special Premiere
I Survived: Complete Seasons 3-4
Paranormal State: Complete Season 1
Suicide Missions: Complete Season 1
The First 48: Complete Season 20
Daliland
PEACOCK
The Black Phone
Chucky, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Magnum P.I., Season 5B, New Episode (NBC)
Quantum Leap, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Superbuns, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
PRIME VIDEO
Blended
October 13th
NETFLIX
The Conference (SE) — NETFLIX FILM
Ijogbon (NG) — NETFLIX FILM
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over
DISNEY+
Goosebumps – Episodes 1-5 Streaming
PARAMOUNT+
Raid The Cage (Season 1)
HULU
Goosebumps: Series Premiere
Nocebo
PEACOCK
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
PRIME VIDEO
Everybody Loves Diamonds
The Burial
October 14th
MAX
Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out, Season 5 (Food Network)
HULU
Empire of Light
PEACOCK
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
October 15th
NETFLIX
Camp Courage — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
MAX
Naked and Afraid, Season 9C (Discovery Channel)
HULU
One Piece: Complete Season 10 (DUBBED)
Centurion
Filth
Hobo With A Shotgun
I’m Still Here
Ragnarok
Slotherhouse
Venus And Serena
Viva
PEACOCK
Earth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer, Season 6, New Episode (Litton)
George to the Rescue, Season 14, New Episode (LXTV)
Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 2, New Episode (Litton)
Mutual Of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom: Protecting The Wild, Season 1, New Episode (Litton)
One Team: The Power Of Sports, Season 4, New Episode (Litton)
PRIME VIDEO
Half + Half S1-S4
One On One S1-S5
October 16th
NETFLIX
Oggy Oggy: Season 3 (FR) — NETFLIX FAMILY
MAX
Wardens of the North (Animal Planet)
PARAMOUNT+
Vindicta premiere
HULU
Capricorn One
Perfect Strangers
PEACOCK
47 Ronin
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
HellBoy (2019)
The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
Rob Zombie’s Halloween II
Rob Zombie’s Halloween
When Calls The Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)
You, Me and Dupree
PRIME VIDEO
Long Shot
October 17th
NETFLIX
The Devil on Trial (UK) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had — NETFLIX COMEDY
I Woke Up A Vampire — NETFLIX SERIES
Silver Linings Playbook
DISNEY+
Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Episode 4 (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)
PARAMOUNT+
Crush premiere
HULU
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
PEACOCK
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Homicide For The Holidays, Season 5, New Episode (Oxygen)
The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)
The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
October 18th
NETFLIX
Kaala Paani (IN) — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
PJ Masks: Power Heroes Music Videos (Shorts) (S1, 10 episodes)
MAX
Good Bones, Season 8 (HGTV)
PARAMOUNT+
Homefront
Teen Mom Family Reunion (Seasons 1-2)
Teen Mom: Girls Night In (Seasons 1-2)
Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant Season 3)
The Penguins of Madagascar (Season 2)
Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan (Season 3)
HULU
Living for the Dead: Complete Season 1
PEACOCK
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Found, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
October 19th
NETFLIX
American Ninja Warrior Seasons 12-13
Bebefinn: Season 2
Ghost Hunters: Seasons 8-9
Bodies (UK) — NETFLIX SERIES
Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix — NETFLIX ANIME
Crashing Eid (SA) — NETFLIX SERIES
Crypto Boy (NL) — NETFLIX FILM
Neon — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Loki – Episode 3 (Available at 6:00pm PT)
MAX
Candy Cruz (Max Original)
Peter & the Wolf (2023) (Max Original)
Teenage Kiss: The Future Is Dead (Max Original)
HULU
The Curse of Civil War Gold: Complete Season 2
Epic Meal Empire: Complete Season 1
Hideous Houses: Complete Season 1
I Killed My BFF: Complete Seasons 2-3
Teenage Newlyweds: Complete Season 1
Vanished: Searching for My Sister: Special Premiere
PEACOCK
Chucky, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Magnum P.I., Season 5B, New Episode (NBC)
Quantum Leap, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Wolf Like Me, Season 2, All Episodes
October 20th
NETFLIX
Big Mouth: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES
Creature (TR)– NETFLIX SERIES
Disco Inferno — NETFLIX FILM
Doona! (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Elite: Season 7 (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
Flashback — NETFLIX FILM
Kandasamys: The Baby (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM
Old Dads — NETFLIX FILM
Surviving Paradise (UK) — NETFLIX SERIES
Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris (UK) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Werewolf by Night in Color
Goosebumps – Episode 6
MAX
Beach Cottage Chronicles, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)
Cabin Chronicles: Renovation (Magnolia Network)
Cuquin
First Time Fixer, Season 5 (Magnolia Network)
HULU
Cobweb
PEACOCK
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, 2023*
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
PRIME VIDEO
Upload S3
Sayen: La Ruta Seca
Surrounded
October 21st
HULU
Life Upside Down
Totally Under Control
PEACOCK
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
October 22nd
MAX
aka MR. CHOW (2023) (HBO)
PEACOCK
George to the Rescue, Season 14, New Episode (LXTV)
October 23rd
NETFLIX
Princess Power: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
MAX
30 Coins, Season 2 (HBO)
Justice League: Warworld (2023)
PEACOCK
¿Qué Dicen los Famosos?, Season 1B, New Episode (Telemundo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
PRIME VIDEO
Shazam! Fury Of The Gods
October 24th
NETFLIX
The Family Business: Seasons 1-4
Minions
Get Gotti — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Pete Holmes: I Am Not For Everyone — NETFLIX COMEDY
DISNEY+
Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Episode 5 (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)
MAX
30 Coins, Season 2 (HBO)
Justice League: Warworld (2023)
PARAMOUNT+
Milli Vanilli premiere
PEACOCK
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Krishnas: Gurus. Karma. Murder., All Episodes (Peacock Original)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)
The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
PRIME VIDEO
Zainab Johnson: Hijabs Off
Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles
October 25th
NETFLIX
Absolute Beginners (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES
Burning Betrayal (BR) — NETFLIX FILM
Life on Our Planet — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 3
DISNEY+
Big City Greens (S4, 5 episodes)
Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (S2, 8 episodes)
Theme Song Takeover (Shorts) (S3, 7 episodes)
Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari – All Episodes Streaming
MAX
Bargain Mansions, Season 5 (Magnolia Network)
Strange Evidence, Season 7 (Science Channel)
The Murder Tapes, Season 6A (ID)
PARAMOUNT+
Isle of MTV: Malta
Air Disasters (Seasons 1-7)
MTV Cribs (Season 19)
Reno 911! It’s A Wonderful Heist
HULU
Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari: Complete Season 1
PEACOCK
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Found, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
Winter House, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
PRIME VIDEO
Studio 666
October 26th
NETFLIX
PLUTO (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
DISNEY+
Loki – Episode 4 (Available at 6:00pm PT)
MAX
The Haunted Museum, Season 2 (Travel Channel)
HULU
FX’s American Horror Stories: Four-Episode Huluween Event
My Evil Sister: Complete Season 1
The President’s Book of Secrets: Complete Season 1
Tiny House Hunting: Complete Season 4
The Torso Killer Confessions: Complete Season 1
Waterfront House Hunting: Complete Season 2
Master Gardener
PEACOCK
Chucky, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Home
Lil’ Stompers, Season 1, New Episodes (Peacock)
Magnum P.I., Season 5B, New Episode (NBC)
Quantum Leap, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
PRIME VIDEO
Sebastian Fitzek’s Therapy
October 27th
NETFLIX
Pain Hustlers — NETFLIX FILM
Sister Death (ES)– NETFLIX FILM
Tore (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES
Yellow Door: ’90s Lo-fi Film Club (KR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Explorer: Lake of Fire (Special)
LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red – Premiere
Goosebumps – Episode 7
MAX
A Time to Kill, Season 4A (ID)
Diary of an Old Home, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)
Adult Swim Smalls, Season 5 (Adult Swim)
PARAMOUNT+
Fellow Travelers premiere
HULU
Shoresy: Complete Season 2
Explorer: Lake of Fire: Special Premiere
Begin Again
Susie Searches
PEACOCK
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Five Nights at Freddy’s
L’il Stompers, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
PRIME VIDEO
The Girl Who Killed Her Parents – The Confession
October 28th
NETFLIX
Castaway Diva (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Mecha Builders (Cartoon Network)
PEACOCK
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
October 29th
NETFLIX
Botched Season 1
MAX
The Gilded Age, Season 2 (HBO)
PEACOCK
George to the Rescue, Season 14, New Episode (LXTV)
October 30th
PEACOCK
¿Qué Dicen los Famosos?, Season 1B, New Episode (Telemundo)
October 31st
NETFLIX
Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga — NETFLIX COMEDY
DISNEY+
Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Episode 6 (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)
HULU
Jiro Dreams of Sushi
PEACOCK
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Buried in The Backyard, Season 5, New Episodes (Oxygen)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)
The Voice, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
PRIME VIDEO
Book Club: The Next Chapter