Netflix’s Blue Eye Samurai Trailer, Poster Released

Amongst the many revelations of the recent Netflix Drop 01 Virtual Event, a new animated series is aiming to arrive on Netflix. Blue Eye Samurai will follow the story of Mizu, a sword-wielding protagonist that is aiming for revenge. To help celebrate the series upcoming release, the streaming service has released a new trailer for the series that comes from the writer of Logan and Blade Runner 2049.

https://twitter.com/NetflixGeeked/status/1707071353398951946?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Blue Eye Samurai Trailer

In a recent interview with Variety, show creators Amber Noizumi and Michael Green described the star of the new series, Mizu, “The way Mizu had to navigate herself through her world was something I absolutely identified with being a kid, not having the world mess you up yet. I was really into sports. When I grew up, I wanted to be a baseball player, because I’m a really good shortstop. But then to be told that there are no women leagues, that there are no girls in the sport—which is weird—it already told me that women were not valued. So, I know how to fix this problem: I’ll just become a guy.”

The creators then further dove into the new Netflix character who leads the charge in Blue Eye Samurai, “Mizu does not have the capacity for kindness at first. It is a very hard lesson for her to learn. We were careful balancing stories in the first half of the season and the second half of the season, that all of her moments of mercy, kindness, or just acceptance of other people end up having a negative consequence for her. And then, towards the end of the season, the lesson comes in that maybe being vulnerable is okay and pays its own dividends.”

The official description of Blue Eye Samurai reads as such if you want a more in-depth look at the upcoming Netflix series, “Our story is a larger-than-life action-adventure that takes place 400 years ago, yet Blue Eye Samurai’s themes are of the moment and the inspiration is deeply personal. We are grateful for Netflix’s passion for this story and for their bold vision for sophisticated animated drama.”

