How The Fantastic Four May Set Up Marvel's Most Important Superhero

The Fantastic Four could lead directly to Marvel's introduction of Adam Brashear, the legendary hero best known as Blue Marvel.

Work on Marvel's The Fantastic Four reboot is well underway, with Matt Shakman and company hard at work on the picture in the UK. The film is expected to begin filming before too long at all given fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe received confirmation of the actors playing Marvel's First Family. Earlier this month, Marvel Studios confirmed that Pedro Pascal (Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing) will be the ones appearing in the film. The announcement itself wasn't revealed in San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H or on a D23 panel but rather, a piece of art shared on Valentine's Day.

It's that artwork that seemingly confirmed the film's place in the timeline, and it's potential connection to another important character from Marvel's massive stable of heroes. As eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed, Moss-Bachrach's Ben Grimm can be seen reading an issue of LIFE Magazine from 1963. To be exact, the cover mirrors an issue released on December 13, 1963 featuring President Richard Nixon on the cover. Though, plenty of characters already established in the MCU could end up appearing in the 1960s, one that has yet to appear in live-action is none other than Blue Marvel.

Who is Blue Marvel?

With an origin similar to that of Sentry, Blue Marvel debuted in a self-titled series as a "forgotten" hero, one who was introduced with various plot hooks in place to explain why the character hasn't been in any major stories even though they've existed within the universe.

Real name Adam Brashear, Blue Marvel started off as a member of the United States Armed Forces before leading a scientific experiment attempting to harvest and store anti-matter. As it would turn out, the experiment would have disastrous consequences, throwing Brashear into the Negative Zone and giving both he and his friend Conner sims (Anti-Man) world-shattering abilities.

Since the Negative Zone is such a big part of the Fantastic Four's mythos, combined with the fact a good chunk of Brashear's debut series—Adam: Legend of the Blue Marvel—takes place during the JFK administration, which was in affect from 1961 until 1963, it would appear the stars are aligning just right for the character to finally make his MCU debut.

The Fantastic Four is currently scheduled to be released exclusively in theaters on July 25, 2025.