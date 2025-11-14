The Final Conjuring Movie Finally Gets a Streaming Premiere Date (And It’s Just Around the Corner)

The on-screen story of Ed and Lorraine Warren came to a close earlier this year with the theatrical debut of The Conjuring: Last Rites. Stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga returned for their fourth and final turn as the Warrens, closing the book on their paranormal investigations that began back in 2013 with James Wan’s modern horror masterpiece, The Conjuring. After making nearly $500 million at the box office, The Conjuring: Last Rites is now set for its streaming debut on HBO Max, which is coming sooner than you might think.

On Friday, HBO Max announced that The Conjuring: Last Rites is going to make its streaming premiere on November 21st — just seven days from now. The film unfortunately wasn’t able to make it to streaming in time for Halloween, but fans will still be excited for the relatively short turnaround time.

Following that online debut, Last Rites will make its linear HBO premiere on Saturday, November 22nd. That premiere will come at the tail-end of an all-day Conjuring Universe marathon on HBO, which will show several of the most popular entries from the franchise. Here’s the official schedule:

7:35 a.m. ET: The Nun

9:15 a.m. ET: The Nun II

11:08 a.m. ET: Annabelle

12:50 p.m. ET: Annabelle: Creation

2:43 p.m. ET: The Conjuring

4:38 p.m. ET: The Conjuring 2

8:00 p.m. ET: The Conjuring: Last Rites

The entire Conjuring Universe is available to stream on HBO Max right now, with The Conjuring: Last Rites representing the only film missing from the saga. That will obviously change next week.

What’s Next for the Conjuring Universe?

While The Conjuring: Last Rites is the end of the linear story for Ed and Lorraine Warren — and certainly seems to be the final movie for Wilson and Farmiga — the film’s enormous success at the box office means that the franchise itself is far from over.

The next move for the Warner Bros. is to give the Warrens the origin story treatment. The studio is reportedly developing a Conjuring prequel film that chronicles the “early years” of the couple’s paranormal career. Rodrique Huart is reportedly in talks to direct the prequel, with Conjuring franchise veterans Richard Naing and Ian Goldberg being brought in to write the script.

Given just how wildly successful the entire Conjuring Universe has been ($2.7 billion total at the box office), it should come as no surprise that it is going to continue beyond Last Rites. The good news, however, is that the studio seems to be staying true to the idea that Last Rites is the end of the story for the Warrens. Now, we will just get to focus on the beginning of that story instead.

Are you looking forward to checking out The Conjuring: Last Rites on HBO Max next week? Let us know in the comments!