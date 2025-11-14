5 Game of Thrones Characters I Never Thought Would Make It (1 Of Them Really Shouldn’t Have)

The adaptation of George R. R. Martin’s books was one of the biggest things TV has ever seen, and to this day, it’s almost impossible for any other show to repeat that success. And a huge part of Game of Thrones‘ impact didn’t just come from its story or characters, but from the way the plot unfolded over eight seasons. We’ve all been trained to believe that good always triumphs over evil, but if there’s one thing this show proved, it’s that no one is entirely a hero or a villain — and absolutely no one is safe. The series became synonymous with shocking, unexpected deaths, and every episode felt like a reminder that your favorite character probably wouldn’t make it to the next one. Yet somehow, in the middle of all that bloodshed, a few managed the impossible: they survived.

Even six years later, I still can’t believe some of these characters made it through wars, betrayals, even dragons, and lived to tell the tale. And I’m not talking about master strategists or classic heroes — I mean the ones who looked doomed from the moment they showed up. So, with that in mind, here are 5 Game of Thrones survivors who still make me wonder how they managed to make it out alive.

5) Tormund Giantsbane

image courtesy of hbo

Yes, Tormund Giantsbane is easily one of the coolest characters in Game of Thrones, and that’s not even up for debate. But honestly, I never thought he’d make it out alive. From his very first appearance, Tormund seemed like the kind of character who’s fun, charismatic, but ultimately disposable once the story needs to raise the stakes. Wild, unpredictable, with no noble ties and hailing from beyond the Wall, he had all the makings of someone destined to die in battle. And yet, not only does Tormund survive, he becomes part of some of the show’s most iconic moments — including Hardhome and the battle against the White Walkers.

Let’s remember: this is Game of Thrones. No one is ever truly safe. But what’s most impressive is that, through all the chaos, Tormund not only manages to stay alive but remains relevant without ever turning into a cliché. He doesn’t care about thrones, power, or prestige — he simply endures because he’s loyal, brave, and, honestly, just plain fun to watch. I’ll admit it: at a certain point, every time he showed up, I was bracing for a goodbye. But against all odds, he stood strong till the very end.

4) Podrick Payne

image courtesy of hbo

This is one of those cases where loyalty can take a character a long way (and genuine courage, too). Podrick Payne is the textbook example of someone you underestimate right up until the crucial moment. At first, he’s just Brienne’s shy, awkward squire with no real skills, no influence, and nothing that screams “survivor.” It was easy to assume he’d die sooner or later. But Game of Thrones proves once again that survival doesn’t always depend on power or politics. Watching Podrick grow into a reliable ally for Tyrion in the beginning, take part in key battles, and quietly evolve was one of the show’s best surprises.

And what I love most about Podrick is how human he feels (more than many of the so-called main characters, to be honest). He makes mistakes, he’s scared, but he still does the right thing when it counts. He never becomes the standout hero, but his survival feels earned because it reinforces that not everyone has to be noble or brilliant to make a difference — and those are often the characters who steal the show. Seeing him make it to the end was shocking, sure, but it didn’t feel entirely wrong. If anything, it made me appreciate him even more.

3) Bronn

image courtesy of hbo

This one still blows my mind, because honestly, how did Bronn make it out alive? I always figured he’d be gone early on since he’s a mercenary through and through, motivated purely by gold, loyal to no one but himself. In a world that kills off idealists and heroes without hesitation, a guy like him should’ve been toast. But somehow, he dodges every blade, climbs the social ladder, and ends up knighted and sitting on lands by the finale. It’s wild to think that a man who plays entirely for his own interests manages to “win” in such a ruthless universe. People always talk about Bran Stark playing the long game, but let’s be real: Bronn played it too, just with way less effort and a lot more luck.

What’s great, though, is that he survives without ever selling out who he is. He keeps his sarcasm, his pragmatism, and that razor-sharp sense of timing right until the end, proving that wit can be just as lethal as a sword or spell in Westeros. And yes, I’ll admit, it’s kind of frustrating because it feels like he’s cheating the system a bit. On the other hand, Bronn is the embodiment of the idea that sometimes the smartest thing you can do in a world like Game of Thrones is not to pick a side, but to stay alive long enough to get paid.

2) Tyrion Lannister

image courtesy of hbo

Tyrion Lannister is my favorite character, but even then, I never thought he’d actually make it to the end of Game of Thrones. He’s been underestimated, dismissed, and thrown into more near-death situations than anyone else on the show. Between killing his own father, backing Daenerys, and making some truly disastrous political calls as her Hand, it always felt like his luck would eventually run out. But Tyrion doesn’t just survive — he stays relevant through nearly every major arc. He is proof that in a world where brawn and bloodlines usually win, brains still matter. He’s the kind of character who lives by wit alone, and in Westeros, that’s almost a superpower.

But what makes Tyrion so fascinating is that he’s brilliant without being flawless. He screws up, he loses, he breaks, but he keeps playing the game anyway. His defiance at his trial for Joffrey’s murder, capped off by demanding a trial by combat, is still one of the most iconic “Tyrion being Tyrion” moments in the whole series. It’s the ultimate reminder that he knows his only weapon is his mind. And while the logic of Game of Thrones says no one is safe, his survival somehow feels right. He’s not just lucky; he’s endured too much and learned too well to be taken out by anyone but himself.

1) Grey Worm

image courtesy of hbo

I like Grey Worm, but let’s be honest: he should’ve died. Out of everyone on this list, his survival makes the least sense, and honestly, it feels like the showrunners just forgot to deal with him in the middle of the chaos of that rushed final season. He starts as the Unsullied commander, completely devoted to Daenerys, with no real identity outside being a soldier. From the start, Game of Thrones makes it pretty clear that soldiers like him don’t last long — they die in battle or get chewed up by politics. And yet, Grey Worm makes it all the way to the end, even after losing Missandei, his one emotional anchor.

For me, his survival completely undercuts the emotional impact of his story (and he was already more of a supporting player). Killing Grey Worm would’ve reinforced the show’s brutal tone and made Daenerys’s downfall hit harder, with her army losing its heart right as she loses her mind. Instead, he gets a strangely tidy ending: alive, heading to Naath with the Unsullied, basically rewarded for loyalty and bravery. That doesn’t feel like Game of Thrones at all. Missandei, Barristan, Jorah — all dead. But Grey Worm, the soldier who’s fought every war, somehow walks away clean? It’s one of the rare cases where I think a character’s death would’ve meant more than their survival.

Which other Game of Thrones character do you just can’t believe made it out alive? Let us know in the comments!