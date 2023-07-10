The Flash Falls Out of the Box Office Top 10 in Fourth Week

The Flash is out of the box office race. The Ezra Miller-led DC movie grossed $2.2 million in its fourth week in theaters for a drop of 58% and a domestic total of $105 million. After topping the North American box office in its first weekend on June 16th with a slow $55 million start from 4,234 theaters, Flash fizzled out to third place (-72%) in its second weekend with $15.1 million and dropped to eighth place with $5.2 million (-65%) in its third week. Its theater number has dwindled to 1,723 for an average take of $1,286 per theater — and that's with The Flash digital release date looming as it heads to PVOD. Worldwide, the current total stands at $261 million.

Sony's Insidious: The Red Door edged out Disney's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny to take the top spot at the crowded summer box office, with Sound of Freedom coming in third and Disney/Pixar's Elemental legging out a rebound to come in fourth. The other multiverse superhero movie to swing into theaters last month — Sony's animated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse — came in fifth after six weeks in theaters, adding another $8 million to its $642 million global haul.

Weekend Domestic Box Office: July 7th, 2023



Insidious: The Red Door (Sony Pictures/Blumhouse) 3,188 theaters, total: $32.6 million Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (Disney) 4,600 theaters, total: $121.2 million Sound of Freedom (Angel Studios) 2,952 theaters, total: $40.2 million Elemental (Disney) 3,650 theaters, total: $109.1 million Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony) 3,023 theaters, total: $357.6 million Joy Ride (Lionsgate) 2,820 theaters, total: $5.85 million No Hard Feelings (Sony) 2,686 theaters, total: $40.4 million Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (Paramount Pictures) 2,475 theaters, total: $146.7 million The Little Mermaid (Disney) 2,430 theaters, total: $289 million Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken (Universal Pictures) 3,408 theaters, total: $11.6 million

At $261 million globally, The Flash has surpassed 2020's Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey ($201m) and two of DC's pandemic-era releases that streamed on HBO Max as part of a day-and-date release strategy: the James Gunn-directed The Suicide Squad ($167m) and Wonder Woman 1984 ($166m). It also outraced DC's box office bomb Shazam! Fury of the Gods ($132m). The Flash fell behind Dwayne Johnson vehicle Black Adam, which opened with $67 million in October and finished its exclusive theatrical run with $391 million, on the lower end for the DC Extended Universe.

DC's upcoming releases include Blue Beetle (August 18th) and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (December 20th). Todd Phillips' Joker: Folie a Deux is slated for October 4th, 2024, while Matt Reeves' The Batman – Part II is set for October 3rd, 2025. Gunn will usher in the first chapter of the new DC Universe when Superman: Legacy soars into theaters on July 11th, 2025.