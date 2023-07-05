The Flash Finally Crosses $100 Million at Domestic Box Office

The Flash was released in theaters on June 16th, and it's had a rough run at the box office. The movie opened to $55.1 million over three days and it only just crossed $100 million at the domestic box office. According to Collider, it took 19 days for the DC movie to reach this milestone, which some films manage to score on opening day. The Flash has earned $101 million stateside and $146 million from international markets, so it still hasn't passed $250 million worldwide. The movie cost $200 million to make, not to mention the money that went into the marketing, which means this is easily one of the biggest box office bombs in recent memory.

There are many theories as to why The Flash's earnings have been disappointing. Some believe the lower numbers could be a result of the recent changes to DC Studios. Now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have taken over as co-CEOs, the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom could be the final movie of the Snyderverse era that started with Man of Steel back in 2013. With this era of the franchise winding down with no clear ending, folks could be waiting to see what the Gunna and Safran's revamp has in store. The Flash has also gotten mixed reviews, earning a 64% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. In addition to the DC revamp and the middling reviews, the movie's star Ezra Miller also has a history of legal issues.

Will Blue Beetle Be Part of the New DC Universe?

Blue Beetle is hitting theaters in August and will see Xolo Maridueña taking on the role of Jaime Reyes, the comics hero who becomes fused to an alien scarab and gains superpowers.

"I mean the first DCU character for sure is Blue Beetle and the first DCU movie is Superman," Gunn recently explained.

However, during a recent press conference, Gunn confirmed Blue Beetle was "totally disconnected" from any other DC-related property.

"I think that we've gotten lucky with the next four movies, frankly, because we have [Shazam! Fury of the Gods], which leads into Flash, which resets everything, which then goes into Blue Beetle, which is totally disconnected. He can totally be a part of the DCU, goes into [Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom], which leads into Superman, our first big project," Gunn said at the time. "But the one thing that we can promise is that everything from Superman forward, or from our first project forward, will be canon and will be connected. We're using some actors from the past. We're not using other actors from the past, but everything from that moment forward will be connected and consistent."

