The Fastest Man Alive is racing to PVOD in a flash. After just four weeks in theaters, DC's The Flash will be available to watch at home on July 18th, according to When to Stream. A physical release on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD is expected on September 5th, but Warner Bros. hasn't yet announced when fans can stream The Flash on Max. (DC's March 17th release, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, also had a short theatrical run: the Shazam! sequel landed April 7th on premium video-on-demand and May 23rd on Max after bombing at the box office.) The Flash will run you $24.99 when it hits Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and other major digital platforms.

Starring Ezra Miller as scarlet speedster Barry Allen, The Flash has grossed just $248 million since its theatrical run got off to a slow start with a $55 million three-day opening on June 16th. After the July 4th holiday weekend, Flash crossed $100 million at the domestic box office, and is projected to finish its theatrical-exclusive run with a sluggish $300 million worldwide.

Later this summer, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment will make The Flash available to own with retailer-exclusives aimed at collectors. Along with the standard 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD sets, Best Buy will offer an exclusive 4K steelbook, while Walmart will offer an Icon Edition digi-pack set in collectible packaging.

Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry (Miller) uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod (Michael Shannon) has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman (Michael Keaton) out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian (Sasha Calle)… albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?

