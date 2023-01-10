The Flash Director Reveals First Look at Central City in New Ezra Miller Movie

This year will finally bring the premiere of The Flash movie, the long-gestating cinematic showcase for Barry Allen / The Flash. At the helm of the project is director Andy Muschietti, who has shared some pretty cool behind-the-scenes looks at the film in the time since its production began. Over the weekend, and with the film's first trailer reportedly a month away, Muschietti took to social media to share a look at what appears to be one of the film's Central City sets, as he holds a lightning bolt emblem in his hand.

"We are bringing the lightning soon #theflashmovie," reads Muschietti's caption.

What is The Flash movie about?

In The Flash, Barry Allen travels back in time to prevent his mother's murder, which brings unintended consequences to his timeline. The Flash is set to be directed by IT's Muschietti, with a script from Birds of Prey and Batgirl's Christina Hodson. It will star Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash, both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton's iterations of Bruce Wayne / Batman, as well as Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Maribel Verdu as Nora Allen, Ian Loh as a young Barry Allen, and Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Rudy Mancuso playing currently-unknown roles.

"In one way, I'd say there's a few villains, or so-called villains, who are in our movie. And then in another way, I'd say there aren't any villains in a way that might be part of the exploration and message of the movie," Miller explained during DC FanDome in October of 2021. "I'm going to say those things because together they make no sense, and it leaves it all kind of cryptic and mysterious. Which is good for a villain to have an air of mystery that surrounds them — until they pop out!"

Are you excited for The Flash movie? What do you think of this new look at its Central City? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Flash is currently set to be released exclusively in theaters on June 16th.