The Flash: DC Studios' James Gunn Addresses Ezra Miller Return Rumors, Confirms Length of DCU Slate

Earlier today, a new report from Variety claimed that some executives at Warner Bros. Discovery were reportedly open to keeping Ezra Miller on as The Flash after the actor has stayed out of trouble since starting mental health treatment. The actor was on the chopping block after he allegedly committed an assault at a karaoke bar in Hawaii last year, as well as numerous other allegations. The studio supposedly didn't know which way to go with the upcoming Miller-led The Flash movie, and they had multiple options including recasting and reshooting the movie. It turned out that that would be too expensive and The Flash was confirmed to be released with the actor remaining as the Scarlett Speedster. Now, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has addressed the report, and his response may surprise you. In the tweet Gunn brushes off The Flash stuff and confirms the length of their new slate.

"I don't know what's out there about Ezra," Gunn replied to a fan on Twitter. "But our slate is 8 to 10 years (but we will only be announcing some of it this month)."

Gunn and Peter Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios last year and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

The most recently released DC Film to hit theaters was the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. Black Adam will star Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

