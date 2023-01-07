New Ezra Miller The Flash Suit Revealed

Next up on the release slate for DC Studios is Ezra Miller's The Flash, a film that has been mired in an incredible amount of controversy throughout the pandemic. With new reports suggesting Miller could return as the Scarlet Speedster despite a slew of run-ins with the legal system, new marketing materials in support of the film continue to surface online. One of the latest, a comic book cover featuring the character, features a full-body look at the fan-favorite Justice Leaguer.

Shared to Reddit, gone are the days of Barry Allen's Justice League suit. In its place is a more refined look, one that includes lightning-inspired accents running throughout the suit. Not only that, but the outfit looks like it's adding the speedster's iconic gold boots as well. See it for yourself below.

What is The Flash movie about?

In a tale as old as time, the movie will feature Barry Allen/The Flash (Miller) as he travels back in time to prevent his mother's murder. Much like the series, the decision to use the Speedforce and travel through time has dire consequences for the pieces of fabric that holds the multiverse together. It helmer Andy Muschietti directed from a script by Birds of Prey's Christina Hodson.

It will star Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash, both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton's iterations of Bruce Wayne / Batman, as well as Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Maribel Verdu as Nora Allen, Ian Loh as a young Barry Allen, and Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Rudy Mancuso playing currently-unknown roles.

"In one way, I'd say there's a few villains, or so-called villains, who are in our movie. And then in another way, I'd say there aren't any villains in a way that might be part of the exploration and message of the movie," Miller explained during DC FanDome in October of 2021. "I'm going to say those things because together they make no sense, and it leaves it all kind of cryptic and mysterious. Which is good for a villain to have an air of mystery that surrounds them — until they pop out!"

As it stands now, The Flash is set to hit theaters on June 16, 2023 barring any further delays. What other characters do you hope to see pop up in The Flash? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!