The Flash: Does Ray Fisher's Cyborg Appear?

DC Studios has finally released their next big film into theaters this weekend, and fans are coming out in droves to see The Flash. The Flash is one of the biggest multiverse-related films ever and features a ton of secret cameos. While The Flash is loaded with a bunch of secrecy cameos, there is one actor who doesn't show his face in the film: Ray Fisher.

WARNING SPOILERS FOR THE FLASH AHEAD

Does Ray Fisher Appear as Cyborg in The Flash?

Long story short, no, Fisher does not appear in The Flash as Cyborg. His character is mentioned a few times throughout the movie but doesn't fully appear. During The Flash's chrono-bowl scene, we do see Cyborg's body but not his face, and that says a lot about Fisher's relationship with DC Studios and Warner Bros. Pictures.

Why Doesn't Ray Fisher Appear in The Flash?

The Justice League star was one of the initial cast members to speak on what happened behind-the-scenes during the problematic shoot of the DC film. Fisher claimed that soon after Zack Snyder left the project, replacement director Joss Whedon became hostile and had an abusive attitude toward the cast. The actor's allegations of mistreatment even branched out to Justice League's producers, Jon Berg and Geoff Johns, and newly appointed WB executives like Walter Hamada, whom Fisher alleges was responsible for interfering in an investigation into what happened during Justice League's reshoots.

Snyder and the Justice League cast finally had the opportunity to rectify the situation with the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League. Although Fisher has made it abundantly clear that he did not feel like it was enough to have Snyder's true vision of Justice League released, The actor has continued calling for Hamada, in particular, to be held accountable for what happened with the film. This all came at a cost, as the studio opted to remove his cameo from The Flash movie.

Warner Bros. describes the film as follows: "Worlds collide in "The Flash" when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

The Flash is in theaters now!

