The Flash: Kiersey Clemons Says Recast Rumors Were "More Embarrassing" Than Getting Cut From Justice League

DC Studios has finally released the highly anticipated The Flash movie, and it officially resets the DC Extended Universe to make room for James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe. Initial reviews for The Flash were pretty good, but as time went on, they turned mixed to negative, and even the CinemaScore is one of the lowest in the franchise. The Flash's box office has been pretty rough, with its opening weekend falling short of expectations and getting worse in the weeks since its release. Ezra Miller and Kiersey Clemons both return as The Flash and Iris West, respectively, after appearing in Zack Snyder's Justice League, but it seems that Clemons has a lot to say about her experience with the studios. Clemons was originally cut from the theatrical cut of Justice League until Snyder got to finish up his own cut of the film, and there was a time that the actress was rumored to be recast in the solo The Flash movie. In a new interview with Nylon, Clemons revealed why she signed up for The Flash and that the recast rumors were more embarrassing than being cut from Justice League.

"I specifically wanted to do The Flash because I felt safe and respected being led by Rick in such a big world," Clemons recalled. "When I read with Ezra… In the audition, we're sitting on a rooftop taking in a sunset. It was this dance where at the end, I just laid my head on Ezra's shoulder. At the same time they were going to lean their head, and it was this moment where all of us in the room were like, 'Oh, wow, this is magical. Make this Iris West and Barry Allen.'"

She continued, "I was freaked out because at one point, there were rumors going around online that I was getting recast, which is humiliating. It was more embarrassing and hurtful than getting cut out of Justice League, which I was able to understand more than the rumors of being recast. They had to cut the movie down; that's how it goes. With The Flash, I was so young and was so excited, and the director that I was supposed to be on with was gone. And so, I felt dismissed and replaceable."

