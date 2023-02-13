The Flash Movie Character Posters Feature Batman and Supergirl

Worlds collide when The Flash races into theaters — and the DC multiverse — on June 16th. Warner Bros. Pictures already dropped the first trailer and an action-packed Super Bowl spot during Sunday's big game, and now we have character posters featuring speedster Barry Allen (Ezra Miller), the veteran costumed crime fighter Batman (Michael Keaton), and the Kryptonian Kara/Supergirl (Sasha Calle). This trio of the world's finest superheroes happens to be the world's only superheroes after Barry, the fastest man alive, taps into the Speed Force to turn back time — only to create a world without metahumans.



See The Flash character posters below.

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures / DC Films)

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures / DC Films)

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures / DC Films)

"It's a ride. It's going to be fun and exciting and there are a lot of DC characters in it," producer Barbara Muschietti said during DC FanDome 2020. "Flash is the superhero of this film because he is the bridge between all of these characters and timelines. And in a way, it restarts everything and doesn't forget anything."

The Flash begins in the DC Extended Universe — Barry's home timeline — where the Scarlet Speedster saved the world with Bruce Wayne/Batman (Ben Affleck) as a member of the Justice League. Director Andy Muschietti teased a trip through the multiverse at Brazil's CCXP, telling the convention crowd that The Flash "will take you to a place where the DC Universe hasn't gone before."

The official logline reads: "Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

Starring Ezra Miller, Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdú, Kiersey Clemons, Antje Traue, Ben Affleck, and Michael Keaton, The Flash speeds into theaters June 16th.