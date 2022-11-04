The Flash Movie Goes “Where the DC Universe Hasn’t Gone Before”

✖

The Flash will go where the DC Extended Universe "hasn't gone before" when it races into the multiverse, director Andy Muschietti says in a lightning-quick update on the Ezra Miller-starring DC movie. The not-so-solo movie spinning out of Justice League sees super speedster Barry Allen (Miller) crossing over and crossing paths with the Batman (Michael Keaton) of another world and the Batman (Ben Affleck) of his world, who doubles as Flash's mentor and costume designer. After Miller's Flash crossed over into the television side of the DC Universe for an inter-dimensional meeting with Grant Gustin's scarlet speedster in The CW's The Flash, Muschietti teases a bigger trip back into the multiverse:

The Flash movie "will take you to a place where the DC Universe hasn't gone before, so it's very exciting," Muschietti said in a brief video aired during Warner Bros.' presentation at this year's virtual CCXP convention. "I can't wait to tell you more, but for now, I want to thank you for the support and for being such amazing fans."

The Mama and IT director previously described Flash as a "beautiful human story" grounded by the "emotional impact" of the interaction and relationship between Barry Allen and Affleck’s Bruce Wayne sometime after the events of Justice League.

"He's the baseline. He's part of that unaltered state before we jump into Barry's adventure. There's a familiarity there," Muschietti told Vanity Fair earlier this year. "This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we've seen before are valid. It's inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you've seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse."

During the virtual DC FanDome event over the summer, producer Barbara Muschietti described The Flash as "a ride" that's "going to be fun and exciting, and there are a lot of DC characters in it."

"Flash is the superhero of this film because he is the bridge between all of these characters and timelines," she said. "And in a way, it restarts everything and doesn't forget anything."

The Flash is scheduled to begin filming in early 2021 for a theatrical release on November 4, 2022, after being pushed back from June 3 of that year. Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, and Billy Crudup star; Muschietti directs from a script by Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn screenwriter Christina Hodson.