The Flash Movie Restarts Everything, Features a Lot of DC Characters

✖

Part 2 of the DC FanDome virtual convention is officially underway, and fans are getting some epic behind-the-scenes details surrounding DC Comics' movies, TV shows, video games, and more. One project that has had a presence at both days of the event is the upcoming The Flash movie, which will see Ezra Miller finally get a solo adventure as the Scarlet Speedster. While we already know a handful of details surrounding the film - mainly, the fact that it will see the return of both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton's iterations of Batman - producer Barbara Muschietti provided some epic hints during one of FanDome's Fan Q&As.

"Well, I want you to go see it, so I'm not going to tell you a lot," Muschietti explained. "But what I will tell you is that it's a ride. It's going to be fun and exciting and there are a lot of DC characters in it. Flash is the superhero of this film because he is the bridge between all of these characters and timelines. And in a way, it restarts everything and doesn't forget anything."

These comments will surely be exciting to those who have been looking forward to the film, especially after years of speculation that it could be a quasi-reboot of the DC films canon, not unlike how Flashpoint was in the comics. If anything, it seems like Muschietti's comments might hint at the sort of embracing of the larger DC live-action multiverse.

"This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we’ve seen before are valid,” director Andy Muschietti said in an interview last month. “It’s inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you’ve seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse."

"What captivated me about the Flash is the human drama in it," Muschietti previously revealed. “The human feelings and emotions that play in the drama [of it]. It’s going to be fun, too. I can’t promise that there will be any horror [elements in it], really, but it’s a beautiful human story."

Are you excited to see The Flash movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!