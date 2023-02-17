The Flash Movie: Multiverse Merchandise Is Selling Out Fast

The official DC Shop is having a flash sale — and already selling out of merchandise related to The Flash movie. When Warner Bros. dropped the first full Flash trailer on Super Bowl Sunday, revealing scarlet speedster Barry Allen's (Ezra Miller) race through the DC multiverse and the return of the Tim Burton-era Batman (Michael Keaton), the movie's Super Bowl spot outpaced all ads aired during the big game for a first-place finish in terms of social media metrics. Although the hotly anticipated movie doesn't hit theaters until June 16th, DC is ramping up toward release with a new line of multiverse merch tied to The Flash.

DC Shop exclusives include a Flash movie multiverse '47 Brand hat featuring a raised embroidered design of the fused Flash and Batman logos, a Sherpa throw blanket, a 5 oz. ceramic two-tone mug, and a Diamond Collection Funko Pop! vinyl figure. The Flash x Bat hat has already sold out, but fans can sign up to receive a notification when the item is back in stock.

Other Flash-themed items include multiple T-shirt designs, the 96-page The Flash: The Official Visual Companion hardcover book, and The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive box set collecting three softcover versions of graphic novels that inspired or were influenced by the movie, including Flashpoint and Batman: The 1989 Movie Adaptation. All merchandise is available to buy or pre-order as part of The Flash movie collection on DC Shop.

The Flash Movie Multiverse Exclusive '47 Brand Hat, $39.00

The Flash Movie Multiverse Exclusive T-Shirt, $25.00



The Flash Movie Multiverse Exclusive 15 oz. Two-Tone Mug, $20.00



The Flash: The Official Visual Companion: The Scarlet Speedster from Page to Screen (Hardcover), $34.99

The Flash Movie: "I'm Batman" Exclusive T-Shirt, $25.00



The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive Box Set (Softcover), $50.00



Also available for pre-order is the movie's tie-in lineup of Funko POP Movies and POP Keychain figures featuring Flash, Batman, and Supergirl, which ComicBook exclusively revealed Thursday.

The movie's official plot description states, "Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

Starring Ezra Miller, Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdú, Kiersey Clemons, Antje Traue, Ben Affleck, and Michael Keaton, The Flash opens only in theaters June 16th.