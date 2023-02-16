Funko and DC Reveal The Flash Movie Pops (Exclusive)

DC fans are closer than ever to seeing The Flash hit the big screen, and that also means fans will soon be able to add the film's heroes to their Funko Pop! collections, and we've got your exclusive first look at Funko's new Flash collection. The Flash movie lineup will include six items at launch, split into three Pops and three Pop Keychains, and each set will include The Flash, Supergirl, and Batman. The Pops give fans an up-close look at the slick new costumes featured in the film, and all three impress. You can pre-order Funko's entire The Flash movie collection right here, and you can find individual descriptions and links below, as well as the movie's official description.

POP Keychain: The Flash – The Flash – $4.99

Pop! Keychain The Flash™ is ready to rush into action and fight alongside your favorite heroes! Defend your The Flash™ collection by bringing this DC hero into your home. Vinyl keychain is approximately 4-inches long.

POP Keychain: The Flash – Supergirl – $4.99

Pop! Keychain Supergirl™ is ready to take flight and fight alongside your favorite heroes! Defend your The Flash™ collection by bringing this DC hero into your home. Vinyl keychain is approximately 4-inches long.

POP Keychain: The Flash – Batman – $4.99

Pop! Keychain Batman™ is stepping out of the shadows to fight alongside your favorite heroes! Defend your The Flash™ collection by bringing this DC hero into your home. Vinyl keychain is approximately 4-inches long.

POP Movies: The Flash – The Flash – $11.99

Pop! The Flash™ is ready to rush into action and fight alongside your favorite heroes! Defend your The Flash™ collection by bringing this DC hero into your home. Vinyl figure is approximately 4.1-inches tall.

POP Movies: The Flash – Supergirl – $11.99

Pop! Supergirl™ is ready to take flight and fight alongside your favorite heroes! Defend your The Flash™ collection by bringing this DC hero into your home. Vinyl figure is approximately 4.55-inches tall.

POP Movies: The Flash – Batman – $11.99

Pop! Batman™ is stepping out of the shadows to fight alongside your favorite heroes! Defend your The Flash™ collection by bringing this DC hero into your home. Vinyl figure is approximately 4.1-inches tall.

The Flash's official synopsis reads "Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to," reads the synopsis. "That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

Are you excited for Funko's new The Flash Pops? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things DC with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!