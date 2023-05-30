The Flash: The Official Visual Companion Announced by DC, Warner Bros. Pictures

The Flash movie will get an official visual companion book, DC Studios and Warner Bros. have announced. Full details can be found below, but the short of it is that The Flash visual companion will take some of the stunning images that director Andy Muschietti and his team managed to capture – along with the deeper set of details and facts surrounding the events of the film and its characters.

In this case, the abundance of knowledge will be especially useful: The Flash movie is rumored to be a convergence of different eras in DC movies (and possibly TV shows) stretching from the original classics (Superman: The Movie, Batman 1989) to the SnyderVerse era (Man of Steel, Justice League) to the new future that James Gunn is building with DC Studios. Keeping all that history and potential future developments straight is no easy task – even for a diehard DC film fan. So, The Flash official visual companion book may indeed be a milestone collector's item worth picking up!

The Flash Official Visual Companion Book FAQs

Take an action-packed journey into the cinematic world of The Flash with this comprehensive collection of stunning images, behind-the-scenes stories, and interviews.

Keep pace with the Fastest Man Alive with this compendium of facts and incredible images from the Super Hero's landmark film debut! The Flash: The Official Visual Companion: The Scarlet Speedster from Page to Screen satisfies your need for cinematic speed on every page, with making-of details and behind-the-scenes profiles of the characters, locations, and artifacts seen on screen. Interviews with key cast and crew members offer a one-of-a-kind look at the creation of the highly anticipated new film. It's the perfect gift for every fan who's been waiting for DC's iconic Scarlet Speedster to take the lead in a film of his own.

GO BEHIND THE SCENES: Features never-before-seen images, interviews, insights, and more from The Flash.

STUNNING ART AND IMAGES: Photos from the film and gorgeous illustrations capture the fast-paced world of The Flash for a closer look!

FAVORITE MOMENTS SPOTLIGHTED: Revisit the movie's most iconic scenes, from super-speed action to the return of Michael Keaton as Batman.

EXPLORE COSTUMES, SETS, AND EFFECTS: Find out how the film's unique look came to life.

96 pages

