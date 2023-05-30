The Flash Star Reveals What Henry Cavill Thinks of the DC Film

Former Superman star Henry Cavill has seen The Flash, and has a positive reaction to the newest DC film. Henry Cavill's days playing the Man of Steel are over at the moment, with DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn choosing to reboot the character for Superman: Legacy. The Flash is rumored to reset the DC Universe, with Ezra Miller's time-traveling hero causing all sorts of unknown repercussions for future films. Even though it appears Cavill won't have a cameo appearance as Superman in The Flash, that hasn't stopped the actor from seeing the movie and giving honest feedback.

During a press conference for The Flash, actress Sasha Calle told journalist Damian Nakache that Henry Cavill has seen The Flash and "loved it." Calle plays Supergirl in The Flash, and revealed she turned to both Henry Cavill and fellow Supergirl actress Melissa Benoist for advice. It was apparently during her conversation with Cavill that he revealed how much he liked The Flash.

AAAAA!!!! Le leyeron MI PREGUNTA a SASHA CALLE en la conferencia de prensa mundial de #TheFlash

.

Le pregunté si había hablado con algún Supermán o alguna Supergirl para algún consejo y HABLO CON HERNY CAVILL y MELISSA BENOIST!!! Herny YA VIO LA PELÍCULA y le encanto💣💣💣 pic.twitter.com/0G7ye75Bq6 — Damian Nakache – Hablemos De Cine (@HablemosdecineX) May 29, 2023

The Flash Includes Another Superman Cameo

Even though Henry Cavill won't be showing up in The Flash, it doesn't mean the movie doesn't have any other surprises planned for fans. Fans have already seen Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck reprise their distinct roles as Batman in trailers and TV spots for The Flash, along with Michael Shannon's General Zod from Man of Steel. With The Flash serving as a multiverse movie, it only makes sense for other surprising heroes and villains to make appearances. But instead of waiting for The Flash to sprint into theaters in June, director Andy Muschietti has already revealed one actor who will finally play Superman.

Andy Muschietti spoke with William Mullally of Esquire Middle East, where the filmmaker revealed Nicolas Cage will play Superman in The Flash, 25 years after the actor was supposed to don the crest of House El in Superman Lives.

"Nic was absolutely wonderful. Although the role was a cameo, he dove into it," Muschietti told Esquire Middle East. Muschietti revealed that he recruited Cage to play Superman since he's such a big fan of the hero, even naming his son Kal-El, which is a reference to Superman's birth name on his home planet of Krypton.

"I dreamt all my life to work with him. I hope I can work with him again soon," Muschetti added. "He is a massive Superman fan. A comic book fanatic."

The Flash speeds into theaters on June 16th, promising to reshape the DC Multiverse with the help of familiar faces and brand-new heroes. Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) ventures to the past to change history, resulting in massive repercussions for the future. Forced to team up with another version of Barry, the mysterious Kryptonian known as Supergirl (Sasha Calle), and the iconic Batman (Michael Keaton), the Scarlet Speedster is forced to reckon with his mistakes and save a doomed reality. The Flash is directed by Andy Muschietti, written by Christina Hodson from a story by Joby Harold, and produced by Barbara Muschietti.