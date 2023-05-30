The Flash: Supergirl Actress Sasha Calle Shares Her Experience

The Flash's latest featurette focuses on Sasha Calle's Supergirl and her experience playing the character. When it was first announced that the star would be stepping into the role, people wondered what kind of take Andy Muschietti would provide on a character that has such a long and varied history in the comics. Calle still seems to be in disbelief to be in this position. The Flash has had to clear a lot of hurdles to even get to this point. Now, with just a few weeks away, it's all becoming even more real for everyone involved in this production. Look at The Flash's new featutrette right here!

It's no secret that things are different for Supergirl this time around. Sasha Calle is bringing a version of the hero to life that hasn't really been seen on-screen at all. The DCU's take on Supergirl is probably a bit darker than some longtime fans are expecting. Here's what James Gunn had to say about this particular version of the fan-favorite.

"In our story, we have Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by incredibly loving parents," Gunn told the press during a media event this year. "Kara was on Krypton. She was on a piece of Krypton that drifted away from the planet and she lived there for the first fourteen years of her life in a horrible situation where she watched everyone around her die. So, she's a much harsher and more "f-ed up" Supergirl than you've been used to thus far."

What Happens In The Flash?

"The Flash speeds into theaters on June 16th, promising to reshape the DC Multiverse with the help of familiar faces and brand-new heroes. Barry Allen (Ezra Miller ) ventures to the past to change history, resulting in massive repercussions for the future. Forced to team up with another version of Barry, the mysterious Kryptonian known as Supergirl (Sasha Calle ), and the iconic Batman (Michael Keaton ), the Scarlet Speedster is forced to reckon with his mistakes and save a doomed reality. The Flash is directed by Andy Muschietti, written by Christina Hodson from a story by Joby Harold, and produced by Barbara Muschietti."

