The Flash Movie Concept Art Revealed at DC FanDome

The Flash movie concept art has been revealed at DC FanDome. People were anxious to get a look at Ezra Miller’s version of the character this weekend, and now they have a vision for what the film will look like. There’s surely more fun to come from FanDome this weekend. In fact, there was already a stir on Thursday when Ben Affleck was announced to be returning as Batman in the film. That sent DC Comics Twitter into a frenzy and the wave has just continued in the days since. With The Suicide Squad, The Batman, Aquaman 2, Wonder Woman 1984, and more getting some spotlight, the well is running over. Still, it seems clear that The Flash movie is a central project for the company.

(Photo: DC FanDome)

(Photo: DC Entertainment)

Christina Hodson, writer of the film told Comcibook.com what Andy Muschietti was going to bring to the film earlier this year.

"I think Andy's fantastic," Hodson shared with ComicBook.com at a press event for Birds of Prey. "What I loved about IT, The first one, in particular, is that he can do scary, he can do big genre stuff, but he can also do real heart. He can give those characters real emotional depth. And that's something that I would love to see in Flash."

"What captivated me about the Flash is the human drama in it," Muschietti previously revealed to Fandango. “The human feelings and emotions that play in the drama [of it]. It’s going to be fun, too. I can’t promise that there will be any horror [elements in it], really, but it’s a beautiful human story."

Speaking of human stories, the director said a little bit about how the humanity of Batman made Affleck’s version of the character so good when his return broke earlier this week. There’s no question that The Flash will be sharing some screentime with multiple versions of The Caped Crusader when the film hits theaters.

“His Batman has a dichotomy that is very strong which is his masculinity—because of the way he looks, and the imposing figure that he has, and his jawline —but he’s also very vulnerable,” Muschietti told Vanity Fair. “He knows how to deliver from the inside out, that vulnerability. He just needs a story that allows him to bring that contrast, that balance.”

