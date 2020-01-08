The Flash Director Confirms Movie Will Be a Different Version of Flashpoint

It looks like Warner Bros. Pictures plans for the DC Comics film The Flash are finally starting to pick up steam, even though multiple directors and scripts have cycled through the project before its latest iteration. IT Chapter Two director Andy Muschietti is coming on board to helm the film with actor Ezra Miller, who has remained attached ever since his character appeared in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The amount of directors has changed over the last few years, and so has the plot of the film which will apparently be based on the popular event series Flashpoint.

But Muschietti recently confirmed to That Hashtag Show that their film will get a lot of changes that fans may not recognize when it hits theaters.

According to Muschietti, The Flash will be a “different version of Flashpoint than you’re expecting,” hinting that the storyline in the movie might be drastically changed for the movie. He also confirmed that he plans to shoot the film this year, meaning we won’t have to wait much longer before the Scarlet Speedster races back onto our screens.

The director previously spoke with Fandango about the project and revealed what compelled him to take over the troubled production, explaining why he decided he was right to tackle the first solo movie for Barry Allen.

“What captivated me about the Flash is the human drama in it,” Muschietti explains. “The human feelings and emotions that play in the drama [of it]. It’s going to be fun, too. I can’t promise that there will be any horror [elements in it], really, but it’s a beautiful human story.”

Some fans might still be skeptical about this news, especially so considering all of the delays and production issues that have taken place behind the scenes. But Flash actor Ezra Miller promised last year that he was dedicated to making this movie happen despite all of the setbacks.

“Anyone who knows anything about Barry Allen knows that he’s always late. But then when he arrives, he gets stuff done. And that’s definitely how this film’s production schedule is proceeding. We’re a little late,” Miller explained. “But the reason why we are late, and this is the honest to god truth… We’re all — and I include myself in this — we are very meticulously focused on making a movie that’s not just one of the greatest superhero movies that we can possibly make. This movie’s also going to be a gift to the fans.”

The Flash is currently set to release in theaters on July 1, 2022.