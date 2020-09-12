The Flash Producer Wants a Flash & Wonder Woman Team-Up Movie

✖

DC FanDome is back this weekend, and there is quite a bit of content to take in from your favorite franchises. That included a panel dedicated to the anticipated Flash movie, which has become something altogether different over the past few years since it was originally announced. These days Andy Muschietti is at the helm, and not only does it include Ezra Miller's Flash, but it also includes several Batmen in the mix, including Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck. That said, when asked about future Flash movies and other projects, producer Barbara Muschietti revealed that she would love to get Wonder Woman into the mix, specifically in a Flash team-up movie, which sounds pretty great to us.

"Yes we want more Flash movies and I would love to see a two-hander, that's a movie with two stars, of two main characters between The Flash and Wonder Woman," Muschietti said. "I think they'd be the perfect odd couple, best friends, and I think they could solve a lot of problems in the world with little or no violence which is always a plus in my book."

Seeing any of the former Justice League stars in a film together is already noteworthy, but having Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman in the mix would be a huge deal, and would instantly rocket a team-up film into many most anticipated lists.

Miller's Flash was easily one of the shining elements from Justice League, and Gadot has become one of the best parts of the DC movie universe period. Having them team-up in a film could make for a project full of heart, humor, and epic action, as you'd have a speedster and someone who can literally swing off of lightning bolts working together.

Muschietti's point about violence is interesting too, as Flash just wants to help people and not break anything while Wonder Woman seeks a diplomatic solution before fists start flying. That said, we do want a few amazing fight sequences, and these two could definitely produce those.

It's certainly an interesting premise, and here is hoping we get to see it someday.

Do you want a Flash and Wonder Woman team-up movie? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things DC with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!