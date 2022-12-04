The Flash Promo Images Show Off Surprising Suit From DC Film

Though not much official marketing for The Flash movie has made its way online, DC Studios and Warner Bros. are promoting the film down at CCXP with merch at their booth. Some of the artwork featured there has now made its way online, offering some interesting teases for the movie. First up it's worth noting the specific piece of art with the two Flashes. As fans know the upcoming film will see star Ezra Miller play two different versions of the title character and of the new promo art reveals the new suit that one of the doubles is forced to wear, which seems to have some interesting pieces.

Perhaps the funniest thing about this new suit, dubbed the "Improvised Suit" online, is that the helmet is clearly a repurposed Batman cowl. Rather than the trademark lightning bolts on the ears that The Flash usually has, the character has been forced to cut off Batman's pointy ears and paint his own yellow streak. The suit also features what looks like caution tape, or even a crosswalk pattern, plus some other odds and ends that are clearly from the Bat-cave. Take a look below:

Is The Flash movie cancelled?

Considering the extensive problems that have occurred with star Ezra Miller in the past few years, and the fact that the Batgirl movie was totally shelved and will never be seen, one wouldn't be out of line wondering if The Flash movie was even moving forward. In short, as of now, no, The Flash movie has not been cancelled. As far as we're aware the film will be finished and released, with news of reshoots and additional photography making their way online AFTER the Batgirl movie was cancelled. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav previously mentioned THe Flash as one of the films they were excited to released next year, also making that statement after the Batgirl news.

"Warners has charged us with making the best film we possibly can," the film's editor Paul Machliss explained to IBC. "What I can say is that we're gonna be utilizing… We're the first film to be utilizing some very, very new technology in terms of getting multiple versions of the same actor on the screen, rather than using either locked off cameras or even the motion controls we used in [Last Night in Soho]. There's been a development with some wonderful technology, which I'd love to be able to talk about now, but this time next year once the film's out, we can go into total, scrupulous detail. But that is very, very exciting and I'm very pleased to say that we're the first, certainly on a film of this scale to utilize it. Probably why it's taken so long to finish actually. But it's worth the wait, because it looks fantastic."

The Flash is currently set to be released on June 23, 2023.